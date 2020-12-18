After rolling out the latest OneUI update to the S20 series, Samsung is now rolling out the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update to Galaxy S20 FE, which is a toned-down version of the original S20. In one of our previous reports, we claimed Samsung is likely to roll out the latest OneUI 3.0 update by the end of December, though the company mentioned in its update roadmap that the OneUI 3.0 update will appear on S20 FE in January or February.

Currently, the OneUI 3.0 update is available only in Russia, but we expect it to become available in other parts of the words in the coming days. The latest OneUI update carries firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1 and includes the December 2020 security patch(via SamMobile). Since this is a major software update, it’s recommended that you connect to a Wi-Fi network to download the update.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy S20 and S20 FE, the Android 11 update will also be available to some of its mid-ranger, and old Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy Note20, S10, Note10. Meanwhile, if you’re based in Russia but didn’t receive the update, you can check the update manually on your S20 FE by going to Settings> Software update.