Samsung is now pushing the Android May 2021 security patch to almost three-year-old Galaxy S10 series. The update carries firmware version number G97xFXXUAFUE3 and includes no new features and bug fixes.

The May 2021 security patch is already available to some of Samsung’s premium flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, S20. And now that the patch is being rolled out to the S10 series, more Galaxy users will be protected against the vulnerabilities that affect Android OS.

However, the latest May patch is currently being rolled out to S10 users in Europe, but we expect the update to soon become available for S10 users in other parts of the world.

Apart from the Galaxy S10, Samsung will also roll out the May patch to its mid-range and entry-level smartphones, in fact, some of the Galaxy mid-rangers have already got the latest security patch.

Meanwhile, S10 users in Europe can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile