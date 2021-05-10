Samsung recently released May 2021 security updates for some of the premium Galaxy handsets, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, S20 series. And now, the company is rolling out the update to another premium device, the Galaxy Fold 5G.

The May 2021 security patch is available via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number F907NKOU3EUD7 for users in South Korea, while users in the UK are getting the same update under a firmware version number F907BXXU5EUD7.

The update doesn’t include any new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update. But the May security patch contains fixes for three critical vulnerabilities inside the stock Android codebase, and this makes the firmware update important — an update that Galaxy Fold users should install as soon as they get it.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in the UK / South Korea and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile