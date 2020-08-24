Samsung Galaxy Note 20 scores 3 on iFixit’s repairability scale

Earlier this month, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Just a couple of weeks after the launch, iFixit got their hands on the two siblings and they have released a full teardown and repairability scores for the smartphones.

iFixit has also given Samsung Galaxy Note 20 a mere 3 out of 10 on the repairability scale. They shared more information on why both the devices scored such a low score on the repairability scale:

You’ll only need one screwdriver, a standard Phillips.

Many components are modular and can be replaced independently, including the charge port.

Battery replacement remains far too difficult for a consumable component.

Screen repairs are tedious, poorly prioritized, and unnecessarily expensive.

All repairs demand battling through tough adhesive, then painstakingly cleaning and replacing it.

The scores are disappointing especially since Samsung Galaxy Buds Live which launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series scored an impressive 8 out of 10 on the repairability scale, making them the most repairable earbuds yet.