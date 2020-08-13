iFixit has managed to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and the new bean-shaped truly-wireless earphones did not manage to stay in one piece for too long.

Unusually for gadgets these days the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live did very well during iFixit’s teardown, being easy to open, with modular components, very little strong glue used, and the battery being relatively easy to get to. The case was equally easy to access.

Ultimately iFixit awarded the buds an 8/10 repairability score, saying they may be the most repairable Earbuds yet.

This contrasts with the more expensive Apple Airpods Pro (above), which uses glue extensively, are officially unrepairable and scored 0/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale.

Given the lower cost, better sound quality, arguably much better looks, and now a much better repair and recycle story, it would make little sense to recommend the Airpods Pro over the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

via The Verge