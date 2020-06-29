Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Note 20 series in a couple of months. However, the Note 20 series has been leaked extensively online giving us a fair idea of what to expect from Samsung’s 2020 flagship Note series.

Now popular Samsung insider Ice Universe has confirmed that Galaxy Note 20 series will not support WQHD+ 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung does support high refresh rate but it comes with the resolution trade-off. While some speculated that the Galaxy Note 20 will support both high refresh rate and resolution, it looks like that won’t be the case after all. However, there is some good news as Samsung has managed to fix the camera issue that had been plaguing Galaxy S20 Ultra users.

Note20 series has completely solved the camera focusing problem, but WQHD+120Hz is still not optimistic. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series is expected to come with top of the line specs as well as will be costlier than the last generation. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August 2020.