After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy Fold and Z Flip users via firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Fold and Z Flip users in various European countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Nordic countries, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK., but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is getting firmware update F707BXXS5EUJ2., while the Galaxy Fold 5G is getting the new update that carries a firmware version F907BXXS6FUJB.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Fold and Z Flip users in European countries can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile