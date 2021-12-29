Funko has joined Microsoft’s celebration of Halo’s 20th anniversary with an exclusive Funko Pop! Masterchief figurine.

The 3 ¾” tall vinyl Master Chief figure features his original MJOLNIR Mark V armour with a unique matte black colorway inspired by the Halo 20th Anniversary emblem and includes an Xbox Gear Shop exclusive sticker on the box.

The XGS exclusive edition figure is available in strictly limited quantities, don’t miss out.

The collectable costs a mere $17 and can be ordered from the Xbox Gear Store here for a mere $17.

via Hypebeast