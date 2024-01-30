Kali Linux VPN [Top 5 Options]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you looking for the best Kali Linux VPN? I’ve prepared 5 great options.

For Linux, using a Virtual Private Network or VPN is the best way to encrypt your online traffic, unblock region-restricted content, hide your private information, and more.

In this guide, I’ll give you the top VPNs that you can install on your Kali Linux system with ease.

So, let’s roll in!

How to Install a VPN on Kali Linux

NOTE For the demonstration, I’ll install ProtonVPN on my Kali Linux machine.

1. To install ProtonVPN, first, visit the ProtonVPN website.

2. Next, choose a plan. In my case, I’ll go for the ProtonVPN free plan.

3. After that, enter your email address for account creation.

5. Create a strong Password for your ProtonVPN account.

6. Then, enter the Verification code you’ve received in your email.

7. Now, switch to the Account tab from the left-side panel, and copy and paste your OpenVPN Username and Password somewhere.

8. Now, press CTRL+ALT+T to open your Kali Linux terminal and run “sudo apt install -y openvpn dialog python3-pip python3-setuptools” to install the required packages.

9. Execute the “sudo pip3 install protonvpn-cli” command to install the ProtonVPN client for Kali Linux.

10. Next, type “sudo protonvpn init” to log into your ProtonVPN account.

11. Select your ProtonVPN plan. In my case, I’ll choose the Free plan, and enter “1“.

12. After doing so, enter the OpenVPN Username and Password you copied earlier.

13. Select “UDP” as your default protocol.

14. Now, run “sudo nano /etc/sysctl.conf” to open the sysctl configuration file in a text editor like nano.

15. In the opened file, add “net.ipv6.conf.all.disable_ipv6 = 1

net.ipv6.conf.default.disable_ipv6 = 1

net.ipv6.conf.lo.disable_ipv6 = 1

net.ipv6.conf.tun0.disable_ipv6 = 1” code at the bottom.

16. Press CTRL+O to save the added code and then CTRL+X to exit the nano editor.

17. Run “sudo sysctl -p” to apply the added changes.

18. Now, execute “sudo protonvpn connect” to establish your VPN connection to a ProtonVPN server.

19. Select the desired country from the available list and click OK.

20. Choose a server to connect to and click OK.

21. Select “UDP” as the transport layer protocol and click OK.

22. Within a few seconds, you’ll be connected to the selected server via UDP.

Best VPN for Kali Linux

Now let me show you why I like ProtonVPN and I’ll also give 4 other great options:

1. ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is another reliable VPN that enables you to secure both business and personal cyberspace on your Kali Linux system. The service operates on a zero-logs policy and it doesn’t store any personal data. Moreover, this VPN allows torrenting and has a server network of over 3,200 servers across 100+ countries to unblock websites, apps, and streaming services. The best thing about ExpressVPN is no caps on speed or data. In addition, gamers use it to ensure more security while minimizing lag or lowering ping. All of ExpressVPN’s features, such as obfuscation, kill switch, and split tunneling remain the same across all plans. So, if you want to access geo-censored content and applications like CapCut TikTok, try ExpressVPN! Pros Cons Top-notch speed for downloading and video streaming No option for dedicated IPs 24/7 customer support It may not offer enough control for advanced users Comprehensive security and privacy features Not the most affordable prices Large server network Allows for P2P streaming Unlimited bandwidth Get ExpressVPN

Private Internet Access or PIA is one of the cheapest yet reliable VPNs out there. It stands out with its torrenting performance, customizable security options, and the ability to unblock streaming platforms.

PIA supports unlimited device connections, data, and bandwidth as well. It covers almost 80 countries, giving you plenty of options for geo-unblocking.

Some of the top security features of PIA include DNS leak protection, 256-bit AES encryption, and a kill switch. Moreover, this VPN is based on a no-logs policy which means your personal information remains private.

PIA also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you test it risk-free.

Pros Cons Offers a built-in ad blocker Customer support is hit-or-miss Highly secure with encryption Solid choice for torrenting Great speed on nearby servers Good for unblocking streaming sites It doesn’t store any identifiable information

Get Private Internet Access

ProtonVPN is another fast, reliable, and safe VPN. It provides a physical layer of security as its server network is mostly based in military-grade shelters.

Specifically, this VPN has over 2,978 servers across 68 countries, so you can always find a high-bandwidth server near you.

ProtonVPN provides both free and paid plans with an unlimited amount of monthly data. It also allows you to create multiple profiles as per your usage.

ProtonVPN adheres to the zero-log policy and it doesn’t log your data. Moreover, it offers a VPN Accelerator to boost your speed by up to 400%.

Pros Cons Free forever plan and affordabl? premium plans Limited customer support Bonus ?rivacy tools No dedicated IP server add-on and smart DNS connection Unlimited data even on its free plan You need to pay more for accessing high speeds and server location Free forever plan and affordably priced premium plans VPN accelerator Transparent privacy policy

Get ProtonVPN

NordVPN is a reliable, high-speed VPN that is intuitive and easy to set up. It allows you to connect up to six devices at a time.

Additionally, you can install NordVPN directly onto your Wi-Fi router to make sure that your entire network is secured.

NordVPN has a Dark Web monitor that notify you if your information is leaked to the dark web. It also includes a double VPN feature that is used to route your connection through two servers which ultimately increases the security.

NoordVPN also offers the CyberSec feature, which blocks ads, trackers, and malware. Moreover, its Meshnet enables you to connect with other devices through encrypted private tunnels.

Pros Cons 6000+ servers across 61 countries More expensive plans compared to other VPNs Strict no-logs policy The cost of dedicated IP is higher in comparison to its competitors Includes Ad-blocking and antivirus Randomly logs out at times Dedicate IP add-on available Limited multi-language support Ability to install VPN to router All diskless, RAM-only servers

Get NordVPN

CyberGhost is one of the most affordable VPNs and it also offers a 45-day money-back guarantee on its services. Its user interface is simple to use for beginners and advanced users as well.

CyberGhost supports seven devices at a time. For streaming Netflix and online gaming, its speed is beyond impressive. In addition, it employs strong encryption and leak protection and doesn’t store user logs.

So try CyberGhost for streaming, torrenting, gaming, or safely downloading files on your Kali Linux system, without any data usage restrictions.

Pros Cons Transparent privacy practices Tracks which devices are used to monitor the devices’ limit Provides an Ad blocker feature Slower performance on distant servers Optimized for torrenting No router support Operates more than 11,000 servers in 89+ countries Use P2P servers for streaming High quality for a low price

Get CyberGhost

Kali Linux VPN FAQ

Does Kali Linux Have a VPN?

No, Kali Linux doesn’t come with a built-in VPN. However, it allows you to install different VPN clients, such as PIA, NordVPN, CyberGhost, and many others

How to OpenVPN in Kali Linux?

To install the OpenVPN package in Kali Linux, run the “sudo apt-get install openvpn” command in the terminal. Then, configure connection files and check the guide above for the detailed steps.

Is There Any Free VPN for Kali Linux?

Yes, ProtonVPN and Windscribe offer a free plan, but with certain restrictions, like a limited number of available countries.

How to Run VPN in a Linux Terminal?

It depends on the VPN software. However, the common steps are installing the required VPN package via a package manager, running the setup wizard, and activating the connection.

Final Thoughts

Choosing an ideal Kali Linux VPN depends on your specific requirements and priorities.

For instance, if you’re budget-conscious, PIA would be a great VPN for you – it provides strong security at a friendly price. In case, you prefer a solid balance of security and speed at a justifiable premium plan, install NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

Additionally, ProtonVPN offers Swiss-based security with a free plan. For all-around versatility like a user-friendly interface, good speed, and great server network, you can try CyberGhost.

So, now you have a list of the 5 best Kali Linux VPNs with their features and use cases. Feel free to test them out and let me know which one you liked the most in the comments below!