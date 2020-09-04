CD Projekt RED has revealed that there will be a free The Witcher 3 next-gen update for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Announced via a press release, the upcoming The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade will bring “a range of visual and technical improvements” for those who pick up the fancy new consoles this November.

The upgrades included in The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade aren’t fully explained here, but the developer has revealed that there will be “ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.” Very fancy!

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4. More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

Those who currently own the game on either console platform will be able to get the next-gen enhancements for free, but there will also be a standalone purchase available for those who don’t already own the game.

All upgrades found in The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade will also be coming to PC.

