If you still have the earlier Fitbit devices (like Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, or Ionic), it is now the time to put your finest song favorites on them. Unfortunately, Google announced that it would discontinue the Fitbit Connect app on October 13, which means your days of conveniently transferring music to those devices via computers will soon be over.

Using the app is the best way owners of old Fitbit devices transfer songs from their computers to the wearables. It also allows them to use the FitBit without the help of their smartphones. However, the announced removal of the Fitbit Connect app doesn’t just remove the benefit of using the device for music offline: it also means additional costs for owners of such devices.

According to Google, once the changes are fully implemented, there will only be two ways to get new music for the said Fitbit devices: either through Pandora, which costs $4.99 per month, or Deezer, which charges $9.9 monthly subscription fee. Google noted that new subscribers for the services mentioned would be eligible for a 90-day trial. However, after that, users would have to deal with the subscriptions as long as they have the devices, which is not the case now through Fitbit Connect.

The changes won’t affect new Fitbit models like Versa 3 and Sense (since they can only download music via Deezer or Pandora). And while owners of older Fitbit models can still access the songs stored on their devices, costless music transfer is no longer possible after October 13 (or after the trial being offered by pandora and Deezer).