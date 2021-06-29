During this months Forza Monthly livestream, it was announced that after the Series 37 update for Forza Horizon 4, there won’t be any new content in future updates.

After the launch of Series 37 on June 29th, Forza Horizon 4’s monthly updates will be changing as the Playground Games team focuses more on Forza Horizon 5’s upcoming launch in November.

“Starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will see the return of content from series’ 7 to 32”, Playground Games senior producer Tom Butcher announced during the Forza Monthly show before continuing by saying to “think of it a bit like a mixtape featuring the return of some of your favourite content combined with recently added new features.”

“Although we aren’t planning to add all new cars and features over these next months, you should have a lot of fun revisiting these moments,” Butcher assured fans. Thanks to recent series updates which brought in new features, it won’t just be entirely recycled and remixed content as there will be photo challenges, backstages passes and the Forzathon shop all to look forward to.

Once Forza Horizon 5 is finally out, it seems that its predecessor won’t entirely be abandoned with the drought of content, as Butcher went on to say that “we do plan to make sure that Forza Horizon 4 continues to be a fun experience, but we aren’t ready to share exact plans just yet.”

During this livestream, it was also announced that Forza Horizon 5 is going to be running at 4k 30FPS on the Xbox Series X, and at 1080p 30FPS on the Xbox Series S natively, with options to change the quality to achieve a steady 60FPS on both consoles.

When it comes to Xbox One consoles, Mike Brown, Playground Games’ creative director, didn’t give any details only said that “whichever device you’re playing on, you’re going to have a really really great experience,” which is a little bit concerning considering the 1080p 30fps target of the Xbox Series S console.

We’ll likely find out exactly how well it runs a little closer to release, where we’ll also learn the exact PC specs required to play the next-gen title. Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9th 2021, where it will be available on PC, Cloud, and Xbox consoles.