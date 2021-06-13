Expecting news on Forza Motorsport? Well, Surprise! Forza Horizon 5 is getting news first, and it’s coming out on November 9th.

Revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Forza Horizon 5 takes us to Mexico this time, offering the biggest map of the franchise, and a new game mode called Expeditions.

As you might expect, Forza Horizon 5 will have the latest lineup of cars including the Koenigsegg Jesko and the game’s latest halo hypercar car, the Mercedes-AMG One, as well as many many many more.

It’s not just the cars that look good, as using photogrammetry technology, the highly detailed landscapes look exceptional as well, even at a distance from the highest peaks in the franchise which offer some immaculate views.

With tight city streets, winding countryside rodes and dense jungle, there should be plenty of variety in the racing much like we saw with Forza Horizon 3’s fantastic trip to Australia. The battle royale Eliminator mode is also set to make a return from launch, alongside a new smarter AI companion.

If you’re not all about racing, Forza Horizon 5 will also have “Events lab” which is a huge creative playground where you can control everything, including even the rules of the game.

Forza Horizon 5 is launching on Xbox Game Pass on November 9th.