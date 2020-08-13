Apple has just removed the Fortnite iOS port from the App Store following Epic Games’ new payment option was introduced into the game.

Those who try to download the Fortnite iOS port from the Apple App Store will now be unable to discover or download the game on iPhone or iPad devices. Anyone who follows a link to download the game from its old store page will be met with the following message: “This App is currently not available in your country or region.”

This news comes after the reveal of Epic’s new Direct Payment feature that was stealth-added into the newest version of their battle royale game on Apple and Android devices. This feature, which allowed players to save 20% on microtransactions by paying Epic directly instead of Apple, purposefully goes against the Apple terms and service.

Apple responded on their removal of the Fortnite iOS port removal in a statement to The Verge stating: