Apple has just removed the Fortnite iOS port from the App Store following Epic Games’ new payment option was introduced into the game.
Those who try to download the Fortnite iOS port from the Apple App Store will now be unable to discover or download the game on iPhone or iPad devices. Anyone who follows a link to download the game from its old store page will be met with the following message: “This App is currently not available in your country or region.”
This news comes after the reveal of Epic’s new Direct Payment feature that was stealth-added into the newest version of their battle royale game on Apple and Android devices. This feature, which allowed players to save 20% on microtransactions by paying Epic directly instead of Apple, purposefully goes against the Apple terms and service.
Apple responded on their removal of the Fortnite iOS port removal in a statement to The Verge stating:
Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.
Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.