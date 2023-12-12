Fortect Alternative: 10 Best Options
Updated December 12th, 2023
Published December 12th, 2023
Are you interested in a Fortect alternative that can keep your PC optimized? I’ve tested more than 20 options and singled out 10 tools that performed the best.
As always, the details about how I made this assessment can be found below, so buckle up and enjoy the ride!
Best Fortect Alternative
1. Tweaking Repair
Both Fortect and Tweaking Repair offer a large set of system optimization and repair features.
Tweaking Repair is designed to resolve many issues, including registry errors, file permission issues, Internet Explorer problems, Windows Updates, Windows Firewall, etc.
Tweaking provides you with an excellent alternative for low-end PCs.
I was curious to understand the limit, so I tweaked one of my VM machines to the lowest possible settings. The software still worked without any issues.
Moreover, both apps are user-friendly. Fortect is far better designed, but I liked the step-by-step style of Tweaking.
As you can see from the image above, the price for Tweaking Repair Pro is $29.69 for a 1-year license. Fortect’s price is $35.14 at the time of writing this guide.
Pros:
- Effective at resolving PC issues
- A large number of built-in tools
- Step-by-step fixing process
- Can fix a large number of issue types
Cons:
- Antiquated interface design
- The advanced tools require some technical knowledge
2. Iolo System Mechanic
Iolo System Mechanic offers a wide range of tools that can prevent your PC from getting slower and resolve current issues.
It includes features like speed boosting, optimization of system files, some online privacy features, and a built-in antivirus.
System Mechanic has capabilities similar to Fortect, including features for improving PC performance, stability, and security.
The robust set of tools in the toolbox extends its capabilities even further, as seen in the image below.
Furthermore, Fortect costs $35.14/year and System Mechanic $39.95 for the same period.
You can also opt for the Pro version for an even better performance boost for your device.
Pros:
- Great set of tools, including PC performance tweaking and optimization
- Manages CPU and RAM usage in real-time
- Wide range of built-in tools, which increase for the Pro version
- Easy to use
- Well-designed interface
Cons:
- The Internet Booster has only minimal effect
- Some of the tools can be found built into Windows
3. Advanced SystemCare Pro
Advanced SystemCare Pro is another well-rounded alternative to Fortect, as it provides a range of similar capabilities.
As you can see from the image below, Advanced System Care automatically scans your device. It suggests some easy-to-apply options that cover all aspects of PC health and stability.
During my testing process, Advanced SystemCare tended to focus more on PC cleaning and optimization.
Advanced SystemCare is far more affordable than Fortect, allowing users to get a 1-year plan for 1 PC for only $16.77. Furthermore, the Christmas Special from the company ensures you can protect 3 PCs at $17.99/year.
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- AI-powered scanning for threats
- Includes optimization features
- Cleans your device
- Automatically updates to the latest version
Cons:
- Bloatware during installation
4. Outbyte PC Repair
Outbyte PC Repair offers a comprehensive set of tools including an antivirus, disk cleanup, driver update, and even malware removal.
What impressed me during my testing phase was its thoroughness during PC deep-cleaning and registry fixing.
I also really like that the software starts by automatically scanning your entire PC, and identifies any issues.
Regarding pricing, Outbyte starts from $29.95 for a 3-month subscription.
Pros:
- Improves PC performance
- Automatically performs optimization
- Scanning shows detailed status reports
- Easy to use and well-designed interface
Cons:
- Requires constant internet connection to work
- The free version has limited functionality
5. CCleaner
CCleaner is a well-known software that helps you keep your device safe, and running optimally.
You can easily remove any junk files, customize PC settings, and upgrade your privacy with a few clicks.
It performed especially well with various registry-related issues.
Best of all, even the free version has a nicely rounded set of tools that covers the most important aspects of your PC’s performance.
You can always upgrade to CCleaner Professional for $29.95/year or try the other more advanced packages.
Pros:
- Speedy installation
- User-friendly interface
- Wide range of useful features
- Improves the PC’s speed
- Automatic Health Check feature
Cons:
- After installation, an AVG antivirus pop-up appears
- Using the advanced tools requires some know-how
- No iOS mobile version
6. Glary Utilities
Glary Utilities is another viable option for Fortect, even if it doesn’t include the same variety of tools. It has over 20 system utilities designed to keep your PC fresh.
This helpful software has a registry cleaner, shortcut fixer, spyware remover, disk repair, tracks eraser, temp files cleaner, and even a startup manager.
Moreover, it has a clean and user-friendly interface.
You can download and try out Glary Utilities completely free and without any limitations.
The Pro version can be purchased for $19.97/year, while the Technician version costs $169/year (Up to 3 PCs).
Pros:
- Large number of tools for diagnostic and cleaning
- Great privacy protection features
- Disk space analyzer
- Can perform file recovery
- Brand-new user interface
Cons:
- During installation, you need to untick the box join the Customer Experience Improvement Program
- Removes stored restoration points during disk cleaning
7. Restoro
Restoro is another well-known PC optimization and repair software software that could replace Fortect if needed. Its range of capabilities makes it perfect for users who want protection from malware.
The scanning feature is also very thorough.
You can easily get an overview of the system diagnostics and then proceed to optimize every aspect.
Even though Fortect uses AI and machine learning to identify problems, Restoro makes up for it with its versatility and speed.
Price-wise, Restoro is similar to Fortect, with $33.95 for a 1-year license for a single PC.
Pros:
- Automatically scans for issues and offers recommendations
- Identifies and eliminates malware
- PC scan is very thorough
- Identifies viruses and removes them
Cons:
- Pricier than similar software
- The customization level is sub-par
- Limited customer support
8. Auslogics Anti-Malware
As the name suggests, Auslogics Anti-Malware is a specialized software for identifying and removing malware from your PC. This contributes to stability, performance, and data privacy/security.
As you can see below, the software allows you to choose between 3 scanning options.
Fortect provides a more well-rounded PC-suite feel, while Auslogics focuses primarily on enhancing the security of your PC.
Regarding pricing, Auslogics Anti-Malware is on offer for $27.26, with 15% off the original price.
Pros:
- Both the installation and uninstall process are very fast
- Low impact on system resources
- Excellent rate of malware identification
- Offers real-time protection
Cons:
- The installer has a Send anonymous info checkbox that needs to be unticked
- It’s new on the market, so it isn’t widely used
9. Trend Micro
Even though both Fortect and Trend Micro cover system optimization and protection features, the latter is focused more on malware protection.
Trend Micro has identified threat elements that Fortect couldn’t.
Besides this, Trend Micro ensures that you can safely use online banking and protects your privacy.
The pricing for Trend Micro varies depending on the specific plan you need, but you can the options in the image above.
Pros:
- Offers real-time protection from online threats
- Very powerful anti-malware capabilities
- Low impact on system resources
- Includes ransomware protection and web monitoring
Cons:
- Doesn’t include a complete firewall service
- The features are limited in the free version
10. Fix-It Utilities Pro
Fix-It Utilities Pro is another acceptable replacement for Fortect, offering access to a good range of features.
These include the capacity to fix software issues, manage startup items, and even troubleshoot system problems.
On the Security side, this software can detect and destroy malware and increases your PC’s privacy.
It’s also worth mentioning that Fix-It can resolve registry problems.
Pros:
- Simple interface with easy access to options
- Includes a one-click fix process
- Good set of optimization features
- Can control PCs remotely
Cons:
- Not much customization allowed
- Scanning takes a long time
How I Chose the Best Fortect Alternative?
- I downloaded and installed all the software options from this list and then compared their capabilities, utility, and price ranges with Fortect.
- During my testing process, I made sure that each app provides you with an equal, or close-to-equal ease-of-use to Fortect.
- To ensure that the software can run on multiple OS versions, I’ve installed the apps on a set of Virtual Machines (VMs) with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and 11.
- I researched and tested the quality of customer support.
- I considered the price range.
- I Explored the web for reviews and ratings from reputable sites.
|Software
|Installation
|Ease of Use
|Feature Set
|Performance Impact
|Support and Documentation
|Tweaking Repair
|Quick and easy installation
|4/5
|Focuses on system repair
|Low
|Limited documentation, mixed support feedback
|Iolo System Mechanic
|Guided installation process
|5/5
|Comprehensive system optimization
|Moderate
|Detailed documentation, good support
|Advanced SystemCare Pro
|Simple installation process
|5/5
|Broad system optimization
|Moderate
|Adequate documentation, mixed support feedback
|Outbyte PC Repair
|Quick and user-friendly
|5/5
|Emphasis on system optimization
|Low
|Limited documentation, mixed support feedback
|CCleaner
|Quick and straightforward
|4/5
|Focuses on system cleaning
|Low
|Well-documented, good community support
|Glary Utilities
|Quick and easy setup
|5/5
|Offers various system utilities
|Low
|Limited documentation, average support
|Restoro
|Straightforward installation
|5/5
|Comprehensive system repair
|Low
|Adequate documentation, mixed support feedback
|Auslogics Anti-Malware
|Easy installation process
|4/5
|Focuses on malware detection
|Low
|Limited documentation, average support
|Trend Micro
|Straightforward installation
|4/5
|Emphasis on antivirus features
|Low
|Comprehensive documentation, good support
|Fix-It Utilities Pro
|Simple installation process
|4/5
|Focuses on system repair
|Low
|Limited documentation, mixed support feedback
So, now you can pick your most suitable Fortect alternative. Feel free to share your choice in the comments section.