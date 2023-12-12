Fortect Alternative: 10 Best Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you interested in a Fortect alternative that can keep your PC optimized? I’ve tested more than 20 options and singled out 10 tools that performed the best.

As always, the details about how I made this assessment can be found below, so buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Best Fortect Alternative

Both Fortect and Tweaking Repair offer a large set of system optimization and repair features.

Tweaking Repair is designed to resolve many issues, including registry errors, file permission issues, Internet Explorer problems, Windows Updates, Windows Firewall, etc.

Tweaking provides you with an excellent alternative for low-end PCs.

I was curious to understand the limit, so I tweaked one of my VM machines to the lowest possible settings. The software still worked without any issues.

Moreover, both apps are user-friendly. Fortect is far better designed, but I liked the step-by-step style of Tweaking.

As you can see from the image above, the price for Tweaking Repair Pro is $29.69 for a 1-year license. Fortect’s price is $35.14 at the time of writing this guide.

Pros:

Effective at resolving PC issues

A large number of built-in tools

Step-by-step fixing process

Can fix a large number of issue types

Cons:

Antiquated interface design

The advanced tools require some technical knowledge

Iolo System Mechanic offers a wide range of tools that can prevent your PC from getting slower and resolve current issues.

It includes features like speed boosting, optimization of system files, some online privacy features, and a built-in antivirus.

System Mechanic has capabilities similar to Fortect, including features for improving PC performance, stability, and security.

The robust set of tools in the toolbox extends its capabilities even further, as seen in the image below.

Furthermore, Fortect costs $35.14/year and System Mechanic $39.95 for the same period.

You can also opt for the Pro version for an even better performance boost for your device.

Pros:

Great set of tools, including PC performance tweaking and optimization

Manages CPU and RAM usage in real-time

Wide range of built-in tools, which increase for the Pro version

Easy to use

Well-designed interface

Cons:

The Internet Booster has only minimal effect

Some of the tools can be found built into Windows

Advanced SystemCare Pro is another well-rounded alternative to Fortect, as it provides a range of similar capabilities.

As you can see from the image below, Advanced System Care automatically scans your device. It suggests some easy-to-apply options that cover all aspects of PC health and stability.

During my testing process, Advanced SystemCare tended to focus more on PC cleaning and optimization.

Advanced SystemCare is far more affordable than Fortect, allowing users to get a 1-year plan for 1 PC for only $16.77. Furthermore, the Christmas Special from the company ensures you can protect 3 PCs at $17.99/year.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

AI-powered scanning for threats

Includes optimization features

Cleans your device

Automatically updates to the latest version

Cons:

Bloatware during installation

Outbyte PC Repair offers a comprehensive set of tools including an antivirus, disk cleanup, driver update, and even malware removal.

What impressed me during my testing phase was its thoroughness during PC deep-cleaning and registry fixing.

I also really like that the software starts by automatically scanning your entire PC, and identifies any issues.

Regarding pricing, Outbyte starts from $29.95 for a 3-month subscription.

Pros:

Improves PC performance

Automatically performs optimization

Scanning shows detailed status reports

Easy to use and well-designed interface

Cons:

Requires constant internet connection to work

The free version has limited functionality

CCleaner is a well-known software that helps you keep your device safe, and running optimally.

You can easily remove any junk files, customize PC settings, and upgrade your privacy with a few clicks.

It performed especially well with various registry-related issues.

Best of all, even the free version has a nicely rounded set of tools that covers the most important aspects of your PC’s performance.

You can always upgrade to CCleaner Professional for $29.95/year or try the other more advanced packages.

Pros:

Speedy installation

User-friendly interface

Wide range of useful features

Improves the PC’s speed

Automatic Health Check feature

Cons:

After installation, an AVG antivirus pop-up appears

Using the advanced tools requires some know-how

No iOS mobile version

Glary Utilities is another viable option for Fortect, even if it doesn’t include the same variety of tools. It has over 20 system utilities designed to keep your PC fresh.

This helpful software has a registry cleaner, shortcut fixer, spyware remover, disk repair, tracks eraser, temp files cleaner, and even a startup manager.

Moreover, it has a clean and user-friendly interface.

You can download and try out Glary Utilities completely free and without any limitations.

The Pro version can be purchased for $19.97/year, while the Technician version costs $169/year (Up to 3 PCs).

Pros:

Large number of tools for diagnostic and cleaning

Great privacy protection features

Disk space analyzer

Can perform file recovery

Brand-new user interface

Cons:

During installation, you need to untick the box join the Customer Experience Improvement Program

Removes stored restoration points during disk cleaning

Restoro is another well-known PC optimization and repair software software that could replace Fortect if needed. Its range of capabilities makes it perfect for users who want protection from malware.

The scanning feature is also very thorough.

You can easily get an overview of the system diagnostics and then proceed to optimize every aspect.

Even though Fortect uses AI and machine learning to identify problems, Restoro makes up for it with its versatility and speed.

Price-wise, Restoro is similar to Fortect, with $33.95 for a 1-year license for a single PC.

Pros:

Automatically scans for issues and offers recommendations

Identifies and eliminates malware

PC scan is very thorough

Identifies viruses and removes them

Cons:

Pricier than similar software

The customization level is sub-par

Limited customer support

As the name suggests, Auslogics Anti-Malware is a specialized software for identifying and removing malware from your PC. This contributes to stability, performance, and data privacy/security.

As you can see below, the software allows you to choose between 3 scanning options.

Fortect provides a more well-rounded PC-suite feel, while Auslogics focuses primarily on enhancing the security of your PC.

Regarding pricing, Auslogics Anti-Malware is on offer for $27.26, with 15% off the original price.

Pros:

Both the installation and uninstall process are very fast

Low impact on system resources

Excellent rate of malware identification

Offers real-time protection

Cons:

The installer has a Send anonymous info checkbox that needs to be unticked

It’s new on the market, so it isn’t widely used

Even though both Fortect and Trend Micro cover system optimization and protection features, the latter is focused more on malware protection.

Trend Micro has identified threat elements that Fortect couldn’t.

Besides this, Trend Micro ensures that you can safely use online banking and protects your privacy.

The pricing for Trend Micro varies depending on the specific plan you need, but you can the options in the image above.

Pros:

Offers real-time protection from online threats

Very powerful anti-malware capabilities

Low impact on system resources

Includes ransomware protection and web monitoring

Cons:

Doesn’t include a complete firewall service

The features are limited in the free version

Fix-It Utilities Pro is another acceptable replacement for Fortect, offering access to a good range of features.

These include the capacity to fix software issues, manage startup items, and even troubleshoot system problems.

On the Security side, this software can detect and destroy malware and increases your PC’s privacy.

It’s also worth mentioning that Fix-It can resolve registry problems.

Pros:

Simple interface with easy access to options

Includes a one-click fix process

Good set of optimization features

Can control PCs remotely

Cons:

Not much customization allowed

Scanning takes a long time

How I Chose the Best Fortect Alternative?

I downloaded and installed all the software options from this list and then compared their capabilities, utility, and price ranges with Fortect.

with Fortect. During my testing process, I made sure that each app provides you with an equal, or close-to-equal ease-of-use to Fortect.

to Fortect. To ensure that the software can run on multiple OS versions, I’ve installed the apps on a set of Virtual Machines (VMs) with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and 11 .

. I researched and tested the quality of customer support .

. I considered the price range .

. I Explored the web for reviews and ratings from reputable sites.

Software Installation Ease of Use Feature Set Performance Impact Support and Documentation Tweaking Repair Quick and easy installation 4/5 Focuses on system repair Low Limited documentation, mixed support feedback Iolo System Mechanic Guided installation process 5/5 Comprehensive system optimization Moderate Detailed documentation, good support Advanced SystemCare Pro Simple installation process 5/5 Broad system optimization Moderate Adequate documentation, mixed support feedback Outbyte PC Repair Quick and user-friendly 5/5 Emphasis on system optimization Low Limited documentation, mixed support feedback CCleaner Quick and straightforward 4/5 Focuses on system cleaning Low Well-documented, good community support Glary Utilities Quick and easy setup 5/5 Offers various system utilities Low Limited documentation, average support Restoro Straightforward installation 5/5 Comprehensive system repair Low Adequate documentation, mixed support feedback Auslogics Anti-Malware Easy installation process 4/5 Focuses on malware detection Low Limited documentation, average support Trend Micro Straightforward installation 4/5 Emphasis on antivirus features Low Comprehensive documentation, good support Fix-It Utilities Pro Simple installation process 4/5 Focuses on system repair Low Limited documentation, mixed support feedback

You may also be interested in:

So, now you can pick your most suitable Fortect alternative. Feel free to share your choice in the comments section.