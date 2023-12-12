Fortect Alternative: 10 Best Options

Reading time icon 8 min. read

Calendar icon Updated December 12th, 2023

Calendar icon Published December 12th, 2023

by Vladimir Popescu
updated on Dec 12th, 2023 published on Dec 12th, 2023

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Fortect Alternative

Are you interested in a Fortect alternative that can keep your PC optimized? I’ve tested more than 20 options and singled out 10 tools that performed the best.

As always, the details about how I made this assessment can be found below, so buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Best Fortect Alternative

1. Tweaking Repair

Tweaking Repair main interface

Both Fortect and Tweaking Repair offer a large set of system optimization and repair features.

Tweaking Repair Repairs Main

Tweaking Repair is designed to resolve many issues, including registry errors, file permission issues, Internet Explorer problems, Windows Updates, Windows Firewall, etc.

Tweaking Repair All Repairs

Tweaking provides you with an excellent alternative for low-end PCs.

Tweaking Repair Impact on System Resources

I was curious to understand the limit, so I tweaked one of my VM machines to the lowest possible settings. The software still worked without any issues.

Tweaking Repair Advanced Tools

Moreover, both apps are user-friendly. Fortect is far better designed, but I liked the step-by-step style of Tweaking.

Tweaking Repair Pricing

As you can see from the image above, the price for Tweaking Repair Pro is $29.69 for a 1-year license. Fortect’s price is $35.14 at the time of writing this guide.

Pros:

  • Effective at resolving PC issues
  • A large number of built-in tools
  • Step-by-step fixing process
  • Can fix a large number of issue types

Cons:

  • Antiquated interface design
  • The advanced tools require some technical knowledge

2. Iolo System Mechanic

Iolo System Mechanic Interface

Iolo System Mechanic offers a wide range of tools that can prevent your PC from getting slower and resolve current issues.

Iolo System Mechanic Deepclean

It includes features like speed boosting, optimization of system files, some online privacy features, and a built-in antivirus.

Iolo System Mechanic LiveBoost

System Mechanic has capabilities similar to Fortect, including features for improving PC performance, stability, and security.

Iolo System Mechanic Privacy

The robust set of tools in the toolbox extends its capabilities even further, as seen in the image below.

Iolo System Mechanic Toolbox

Furthermore, Fortect costs $35.14/year and System Mechanic $39.95 for the same period.

Iolo System Mechanic Prices

You can also opt for the Pro version for an even better performance boost for your device.

Pros:

  • Great set of tools, including PC performance tweaking and optimization
  • Manages CPU and RAM usage in real-time
  • Wide range of built-in tools, which increase for the Pro version
  • Easy to use
  • Well-designed interface

Cons:

  • The Internet Booster has only minimal effect
  • Some of the tools can be found built into Windows

3. Advanced SystemCare Pro

Advanced SystemCare Interface

Advanced SystemCare Pro is another well-rounded alternative to Fortect, as it provides a range of similar capabilities.

Advanced SystemCare Overview

As you can see from the image below, Advanced System Care automatically scans your device. It suggests some easy-to-apply options that cover all aspects of PC health and stability.

Advanced SystemCare Scan Summary

During my testing process, Advanced SystemCare tended to focus more on PC cleaning and optimization.

Advanced SystemCare Pro Pricing

Advanced SystemCare is far more affordable than Fortect, allowing users to get a 1-year plan for 1 PC for only $16.77. Furthermore, the Christmas Special from the company ensures you can protect 3 PCs at $17.99/year.

Pros:

  • User-friendly interface
  • AI-powered scanning for threats
  • Includes optimization features
  • Cleans your device
  • Automatically updates to the latest version

Cons:

  • Bloatware during installation

4. Outbyte PC Repair

Outbyte PC Repair Scan Results

Outbyte PC Repair offers a comprehensive set of tools including an antivirus, disk cleanup, driver update, and even malware removal.

Outbyte PC Repair Stats

What impressed me during my testing phase was its thoroughness during PC deep-cleaning and registry fixing.

Outbyte PC Repair Uninstaller

I also really like that the software starts by automatically scanning your entire PC, and identifies any issues.

Outbyte PC Repair Privacy Protection

Regarding pricing, Outbyte starts from $29.95 for a 3-month subscription.

Outbyte PC Repair Pricing

Pros:

  • Improves PC performance
  • Automatically performs optimization
  • Scanning shows detailed status reports
  • Easy to use and well-designed interface

Cons:

  • Requires constant internet connection to work
  • The free version has limited functionality

5. CCleaner

CCLeaner Interface

CCleaner is a well-known software that helps you keep your device safe, and running optimally.

CCLeaner Custom Clean Menu

You can easily remove any junk files, customize PC settings, and upgrade your privacy with a few clicks.

CCLeaner Registry Scanner

It performed especially well with various registry-related issues.

CCLeaner Tools

Best of all, even the free version has a nicely rounded set of tools that covers the most important aspects of your PC’s performance.

CCLeaner Pricing

You can always upgrade to CCleaner Professional for $29.95/year or try the other more advanced packages.

Pros:

  • Speedy installation
  • User-friendly interface
  • Wide range of useful features
  • Improves the PC’s speed
  • Automatic Health Check feature

Cons:

  • After installation, an AVG antivirus pop-up appears
  • Using the advanced tools requires some know-how
  • No iOS mobile version

6. Glary Utilities

Glary Utilities Interface

Glary Utilities is another viable option for Fortect, even if it doesn’t include the same variety of tools. It has over 20 system utilities designed to keep your PC fresh.

Glary Utilities System Tools

This helpful software has a registry cleaner, shortcut fixer, spyware remover, disk repair, tracks eraser, temp files cleaner, and even a startup manager.

Glary Utilities Optimize and Improve Menu

Moreover, it has a clean and user-friendly interface.

Glary Utilities Clean Up & Repair Menu

You can download and try out Glary Utilities completely free and without any limitations.

Glary Utilities Pricing

The Pro version can be purchased for $19.97/year, while the Technician version costs $169/year (Up to 3 PCs).

Glary Utilities Privacy and Security

Pros:

  • Large number of tools for diagnostic and cleaning
  • Great privacy protection features
  • Disk space analyzer
  • Can perform file recovery
  • Brand-new user interface

Cons:

  • During installation, you need to untick the box join the Customer Experience Improvement Program
  • Removes stored restoration points during disk cleaning

7. Restoro

Restoro Interface

Restoro is another well-known PC optimization and repair software software that could replace Fortect if needed. Its range of capabilities makes it perfect for users who want protection from malware.

The scanning feature is also very thorough.

Restoro Scanning Process

You can easily get an overview of the system diagnostics and then proceed to optimize every aspect.

Restoro Scanning Process Advanced

Even though Fortect uses AI and machine learning to identify problems, Restoro makes up for it with its versatility and speed.

Restoro Scan Summary

Price-wise, Restoro is similar to Fortect, with $33.95 for a 1-year license for a single PC.

Pros:

  • Automatically scans for issues and offers recommendations
  • Identifies and eliminates malware
  • PC scan is very thorough
  • Identifies viruses and removes them

Cons:

  • Pricier than similar software
  • The customization level is sub-par
  • Limited customer support

8. Auslogics Anti-Malware

Auslogics Anti-Malware Interface

As the name suggests, Auslogics Anti-Malware is a specialized software for identifying and removing malware from your PC. This contributes to stability, performance, and data privacy/security.

As you can see below, the software allows you to choose between 3 scanning options.

Auslogics Anti-Malware Scanning

Fortect provides a more well-rounded PC-suite feel, while Auslogics focuses primarily on enhancing the security of your PC.

Auslogics Anti-Malware Scan Results

Regarding pricing, Auslogics Anti-Malware is on offer for $27.26, with 15% off the original price.

Auslogics Anti-Malware Pricing

Pros:

  • Both the installation and uninstall process are very fast
  • Low impact on system resources
  • Excellent rate of malware identification
  • Offers real-time protection

Cons:

  • The installer has a Send anonymous info checkbox that needs to be unticked
  • It’s new on the market, so it isn’t widely used

9. Trend Micro

Trend Micro Interface

Even though both Fortect and Trend Micro cover system optimization and protection features, the latter is focused more on malware protection.

Trend Micro Scheduling Scans

Trend Micro has identified threat elements that Fortect couldn’t.

Trend Micro Scan results

Besides this, Trend Micro ensures that you can safely use online banking and protects your privacy.

Trend Micro Pricing

The pricing for Trend Micro varies depending on the specific plan you need, but you can the options in the image above.

Pros:

  • Offers real-time protection from online threats
  • Very powerful anti-malware capabilities
  • Low impact on system resources
  • Includes ransomware protection and web monitoring

Cons:

  • Doesn’t include a complete firewall service
  • The features are limited in the free version

10. Fix-It Utilities Pro

Fix-it Utilities Pro Interface

Fix-It Utilities Pro is another acceptable replacement for Fortect, offering access to a good range of features.

Fix-it Utilities Pro Optimization

These include the capacity to fix software issues, manage startup items, and even troubleshoot system problems.

Fix-it Utilities Pro Fix and Maintain Menu

On the Security side, this software can detect and destroy malware and increases your PC’s privacy.

Fix-it Utilities Pro Fixing Progress

It’s also worth mentioning that Fix-It can resolve registry problems.

Fix-it Utilities Pro Pricing

Pros:

  • Simple interface with easy access to options
  • Includes a one-click fix process
  • Good set of optimization features
  • Can control PCs remotely

Cons:

  • Not much customization allowed
  • Scanning takes a long time

How I Chose the Best Fortect Alternative?

VM with various OSs Installed for Testing
  • I downloaded and installed all the software options from this list and then compared their capabilities, utility, and price ranges with Fortect.
  • During my testing process, I made sure that each app provides you with an equal, or close-to-equal ease-of-use to Fortect.
  • To ensure that the software can run on multiple OS versions, I’ve installed the apps on a set of Virtual Machines (VMs) with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and 11.
  • I researched and tested the quality of customer support.
  • I considered the price range.
  • I Explored the web for reviews and ratings from reputable sites.
SoftwareInstallationEase of UseFeature SetPerformance ImpactSupport and Documentation
Tweaking RepairQuick and easy installation4/5Focuses on system repairLowLimited documentation, mixed support feedback
Iolo System MechanicGuided installation process5/5Comprehensive system optimizationModerateDetailed documentation, good support
Advanced SystemCare ProSimple installation process5/5Broad system optimizationModerateAdequate documentation, mixed support feedback
Outbyte PC RepairQuick and user-friendly5/5Emphasis on system optimizationLowLimited documentation, mixed support feedback
CCleanerQuick and straightforward4/5Focuses on system cleaningLowWell-documented, good community support
Glary UtilitiesQuick and easy setup5/5Offers various system utilitiesLowLimited documentation, average support
RestoroStraightforward installation5/5Comprehensive system repairLowAdequate documentation, mixed support feedback
Auslogics Anti-MalwareEasy installation process4/5Focuses on malware detectionLowLimited documentation, average support
Trend MicroStraightforward installation4/5Emphasis on antivirus featuresLowComprehensive documentation, good support
Fix-It Utilities ProSimple installation process4/5Focuses on system repairLowLimited documentation, mixed support feedback

You may also be interested in:

So, now you can pick your most suitable Fortect alternative. Feel free to share your choice in the comments section.

More about the topics: fortect, windows