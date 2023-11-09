BSOD Repair Tool for Windows – Top 10 Software

Looking for the best BSOD repair tool? After testing over a dozen of them, I created a list of the most effective ones on the market.

As a long-time Windows user, I’ve dealt with my fair share of blue screens of death (BSOD).

As annoying as they are, they can actually help diagnose problems with your PC. The key is having the right BSOD repair tool to analyze the error codes and repair the issue.

And that’s where this article comes in. I’ll show you 10 tools that performed the best during my research.



Best BSOD Repair Tool for Windows

The tools below passed my testing process with flying colors. Let’s have a look:

1. Fortect — Overall Best BSOD Repair Tool for Windows

Fortect is my top choice for fixing BSOD problems. What makes Fortect stand out is its ability to diagnose different issues, big or small. This is important because most of them often cause the problem.

For instance, on my computer, it found many things that other tools missed. These include software issues, overheating, registry mistakes, driver problems, crashing apps, damaged system files, and more.

Also, it has a section that tells you about your computer’s health and CPU’s temperature. This helps you see how your computer stacks up against others.

Instead of just trying to fix broken files, Fortect replaces them with new ones from its own collection. This means your personal stuff and settings are intact.

The best part? If your computer doesn’t start up at all after a BSOD, don’t worry. You can still use Fortect in Safe Mode.

I used this tool for more than a week, and it did find and fix issues for me. But, a heads-up: its design and instructions might be confusing if you’re not good with tech.

Lastly, you can use Fortect for free to check your computer for problems. But to fix everything, you need to buy one of its plans. The cheapest one is $33.95 a year.

Pros:

Comprehensive BSOD analysis and repairs

Finds and updates faulty drivers

Safe mode launch

Plans for repairing multiple PCs

Cons:

Higher cost than some competitors

May flag some safe drivers as problematic

2. Outbyte PC Repair — Easy and Quick To Use

Outbyte PC Repair scans your entire drive to identify and automatically repair problems that lead to frustrating BSOD crashes.

The download and installation only took a few minutes. Then, I immediately ran a Quick Scan. It detected issues like outdated drivers, cluttered registries, fragmented files, and others.

Its in-depth diagnostics analyze memory dumps and event logs to pinpoint the drivers and components causing instability.

And, with one click, Outbyte PC Repair started updating drivers, cleaning out junk, defragmenting files, and optimizing my system resources.

After repairing these problems, there was an obvious boost in overall system performance. Applications opened faster, files transferred quicker, and even demanding programs stopped slowing things down.

Most importantly, the user interface is simple and easy to use.

Pros:

Prevents blue screen crashes through optimization

Identifies and updates problematic drivers

Speeds up system performance

Removes clutter and errors from the operating system

Cons:

Can’t fully protect against hardware failures or serious malware infections

3. Wondershare Recoverit — Advanced Analysis and Recovery Feature

Wondershare Recoverit is another excellent user-friendly solution for BSOD crashes.

After a system crash, Recoverit performs a deep scan of the system drive and attached media to extract recoverable data.

Its advanced video recovery features are particularly helpful for retrieving large damaged media files.



A key advantage of Recoverit is the ability to preview found files before recovery. This lets you check the integrity of data before deciding what to restore after a crash.

Also, the software has protection against overwriting newer versions of files.

While no software can recover 100% of lost data, Recoverit provides one of the most accessible options for home users before needing to resort to costly repair services.

Moreover, its intuitive interface makes data recovery simple, even for non-technical users. Plus, it has clear documentation on how to use the software.

Pros:

Intuitive interface for easy data recovery after BSOD

Previews found files before recovery

Advanced repair for damaged video files

Protects against overwriting newer versions of files

Cons:

Slower scan times than Fortect

Little technical support beyond documentation

Requires purchase for full data recovery features

4. System Mechanic — Combines Automated Diagnostics with Advanced Repair Features

System Mechanic has various features to fix many common causes of BSOD crashes. It combines automated diagnostics to pinpoint issues with repair features to fix the underlying problems.

For BSOD crashes that result in complete system failures, this tool can revive an unstartable PC.

Since faulty drivers are a leading BSOD cause, System Mechanic can scan for and replace corrupted, incompatible, or missing drivers.

Moreover, it performs registry repair and compaction. Cleaning up cluttered registry keys and fixing the damage helps tackle registry-associated BSODs.

The best part? ActiveCare, System Mechanic’s patented technology, maintains system health in real-time to prevent BSODs before they occur.

With just one click, this software automatically repairs hundreds of common related errors and issues.

In short, it eliminates much of the frustrating trial-and-error troubleshooting for users struggling with persistent blue screen crashes.



Pros:

Automated BSOD troubleshooting and insights

Proactively prevents BSODs



Driver updates

Registry repair

Cons:

Requires paid license after free trial

May flag legitimate software as problems

5. Advanced SystemCare — All-in-One Optimization Plus Error Cleanup Mode

Advanced SystemCare from IObit is an all-in-one PC optimization suite for Windows. It also has capabilities for diagnosing and repairing BSOD errors.

First, it has an Error Cleanup module that analyzes crash logs and highlights potential causes.

It looks for issues like bad drivers, memory problems, malware infections, and buggy software that often lead to BSODs.

On the repair side, Advanced SystemCare can update faulty drivers, clean up Windows registry clutter, remove malware, fix bad startup entries, and optimize system resources.

Other useful tools include Startup Manager for disabling problematic startup programs and Smart RAM to clear out memory leaks.

Plus, its automatic maintenance mode continually monitors your system health in the background.

Best of all, it can resolve most BSOD issues without requiring deep technical knowledge.



Pros:

Simplified error insights and troubleshooting

Consolidates many optimization features

Good for general Windows tuning

Affordable pricing for a range of tools

Cons:

Some redundant tools already built into Windows

Occasional false positives during scans

6. Glary Utilities — Free Tool for Diagnosing and Repairing BSOD

Glary Utilities is an efficient free tool for diagnosing and fixing BSOD crashes.

On the diagnostic side, it has modules that analyze system crash logs to highlight potential BSOD causes like faulty drivers, disk errors, malware, and more.

This gives users a reference point for further troubleshooting.

For repairs, this tool includes 1-click fixes for BSOD causes like registry errors, privacy tracks, clutter files, browser junk, memory issues, and fragmented disks.

The suite also consolidates tools for wiping privacy tracks, managing startup programs, updating drivers, and editing the registry.

The best part is that it has a simple, streamlined interface that makes it accessible for average home users.

Ultimately, the mix of automated BSOD insights and one-button repair options simplifies the process of resolving crashes.

Pros:

Free optimization suite

Simple interface for beginners

Automated crash insights

Consolidates useful repair utilities

Cons:

May flag valid programs during scans

Overlaps with built-in Windows tools

Wise Care 365 also provides some BSOD repair capabilities. It scans Windows crash logs and highlights potential causes like conflicting drivers, defective hardware, malware, registry issues, etc.

This gives you a starting point of where to investigate BSOD crashes further.

Meanwhile, the software includes automated tools like a registry cleaner, privacy eraser, junk file removal, defragmentation, and drive error checking.

You can also use it to disable startup programs and update drivers. All these features can help you trace and repair issues that may have caused BSOD.

And the intriguing part is the simple dashboard interface. With that, it makes it easy for average users to apply common BSOD repairs without advanced know-how.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Simplified crash analysis

Automated common fixes

Affordable pricing

Cons:

May flag valid programs as issues

8. CCleaner — Excellent Features for Resolving BSOD

CCleaner also has some basic utilities that can help resolve BSOD.

For instance, many errors are due to overloaded registries containing invalid entries, orphaned keys, and other issues that destabilize Windows.

Its registry cleaner can prune some of these problems by safely deleting obsolete, corrupt, and bad registry data.



Another handy CCleaner feature is its startup manager. It allows users to control programs that launch at Windows startup.

This is helpful for isolating software conflicts and driver issues that commonly trigger BSOD crashes.

Moreover, this tool includes a disk analyzer that provides an easy visualization of disk usage. With that, you can quickly spot files that may indicate a corrupted system file or driver causing BSODs.

Also, outdated apps are a BSOD risk, but CCleaner updates your software automatically to fix security problems.

Pros:

Clears disk space by deleting temporary files and clutter

Registry cleaner fixes common errors and bloat

Secure file deletion options for wiping sensitive data

Manages startup programs launching at Windows boot

Cons:

Advanced features require a paid upgrade

Overuse of registry cleaner can potentially cause harm

BSOD Analysis Tools

Sometimes, you need more than a repair tool at first. You may be worried about what went wrong and how, or it may be a physical hardware problem.

In that case, you’ll need to use a BSOD analysis tool first. It helps identify and diagnose the root causes of the issue on your Windows computer.

Here are two effective ones:



9. BlueScreenView — Quick and Free BSOD Analysis Tool

BlueScreenView is a free BSOD analysis tool from NirSoft. It scans Windows dump files and highlights information on the cause of the crash.

One of its most useful features is the searchable log for all your BSOD crash records.

You can quickly filter and find crashes by specific stop error codes to identify patterns and problematic drivers. It also compiles a crash summary showing BSOD counts, dates, and affected Windows components.

Additionally, BlueScreenView provides a listing of all drivers loaded at the time of the crash. This helps locate third-party drivers that may be triggering conflicts and crashes.

Most importantly, BlueScreenView is very easy to use. Simply open and run the file BlueScreenView.exe. Then, check the MiniDump folder and show all crash details at the top.

Still, BlueScreenView doesn’t offer any repair capabilities. You’ll need to research fixes yourself or install other tools. Overall, it’s a handy tool for decoding BSOD dump files.



Pros:

Free download

Easy to parse BSOD dump files

Searchable crash log

Detailed overview of crash records

Cons:

No repair capabilities

Dated interface

10. WhoCrashed — Excellent BSOD Diagnostic Feature

WhoCrashed is another handy free utility for analyzing BSOD crash dumps and detecting the likely causes.

It examines the memory dump files and highlights the probable culprit driver or component responsible for the BSOD.

One of the most useful features of WhoCrashed is its ability to decode the cryptic BSOD hex stop codes into plain English explanations.

It also provides details on active drivers at the time of the crash. With that, it becomes easier to pinpoint problematic third-party drivers.

WhoCrashed offers some tips on investigating common bug check errors. However, the tool lacks any real repair capabilities beyond this rudimentary advice.

The key value of WhoCrashed lies in its simplified BSOD error log analysis. It can save less technical users from having to parse through crash dump files manually.

However, its use is limited to diagnosis. To actually resolve crashes, you’ll have to use it alongside the other tools above.

Pros:

Explains BSOD error codes in plain English

Shows active drivers during a crash

Generates summary crash report

Searchable log of BSODs

Cons:

No repair capabilities beyond basic advice

Dated and basic interface

How I Chose the Best BSOD Repair Tool

As someone who has dealt with too many BSOD crashes over the years, I carefully selected these tools based on the most important factors necessary to resolve the issues.



Here are the key criteria I considered:

Accurate crash diagnosis: The program should provide a detailed analysis of BSOD errors and accurately pinpoint the drivers, processes, or hardware components causing the crash.

Effective repair options: The tool needs capabilities to repair issues causing BSODs. This includes driver updates, Windows file repairs, registry fixes, etc.

Usability: Since most BSOD tools are used by home users and non-techies, it should be straightforward for anyone to analyze crashes and apply repairs.

Support : With technical tools like this, it helps tremendously to have knowledgeable customer support to help diagnose difficult or obscure BSOD codes.

Cost: Paid tools with full repair features have an advantage. But having some free options is also useful.

Based on this criteria, here’s a summary of the top 10 BSOD repair tools:

Tools Diagnosis Repair Options Usability Support Cost Fortect Excellent Excellent Excellent Direct support via email Paid Outbyte PC Repair Good Good Very Good Documentation Paid Wondershare Recoverit Good Good Excellent Documentation Paid System Mechanic Good Very Good Very Good Documentation Paid Advanced SystemCare Fair Good Very Good Forums Paid Glary Utilities Fair Good Very Good Forums Free Wise Care 365 Fair Good Excellent Forums Paid CCleaner Minimal Good Excellent Forums Free BlueScreenView Excellent None Good Documentation Free WhoCrashed Excellent None Good Documentation Free

Wrap Up

I’ve been a Windows user for a long time, and I’ve seen my fair share of blue screens of death.

But now, with a single click, I can diagnose and fix stability issues and incompatibilities on my computer.

If you’ve spent one too many hours staring down that ominous blue screen, I highly recommend adding a BSOD repair tool to your troubleshooting toolkit. It’ll save you time and frustration when tracking down the culprit.

