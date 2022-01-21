Microsoft has been hard at work bringing a coherent aesthetic to Windows 11, even in the legacy parts of the operating system, as we recently saw with the re-skinned task manager.

The recent Windows 11 Insider build 22538 appears to have updated another part of the operating system with Windows 11’s translucent design.

Gallery

As can be seen in the pages above (via Kristian Kenny on Twitter) Microsoft has updated the profile picture on the login screen on Windows 11 with a new fluent design default avatar which now includes a semi-transparent background.

We have earlier discovered that the Windows 11 profile picture now also support animated gifs, so there is another bit more fun that can be had in this somewhat neglected part of the operating system.