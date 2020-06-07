We have just started getting used to folding smartphones with one fold, but Samsung is already planning to push things to the next level.

A new patent by the company published on the 26th May 2020 at the USPTO features a handset with multiple fold points, both inwards and outwards.

While it is not clear what the benefit of the inward-folding top half may be, one suggestion is that it could make the rear camera front-facing, allowing one camera to serve two purposes, and getting rid of the notch or in-display camera. This does not quite explain the need for the outward-folding bottom half however, but this may simply be Samsung flexing.

The patent is by Samsung Display, not Samsung Electronics, and therefore reflects a new flexible screen innovation by the company, so it is not clear if it will show up in a handset any time soon yet.

What do our readers think of this exotic design? Let us know below.

via LetsGoDgital