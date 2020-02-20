Following major FTC probe, Apple planning to allow 3rd party apps as default on iOS

Recently, FTC started a major antitrust investigation against large technology companies including Apple.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons explained the probe by saying: “Digital technology companies are a big part of the economy and our daily lives. This initiative will enable the Commission to take a closer look at acquisitions in this important sector, and also to evaluate whether the federal agencies are getting adequate notice of transactions that might harm competition. This will help us continue to keep tech markets open and competitive, for the benefit of consumers.”

Also, a group of small companies including Tile and Basecamp complained about Apple’s monopoly tactics to the Congressional antitrust subcommittee. Spotify also made an antitrust complaint against Apple.

Today, Bloomberg reported that Apple is now considering to allow 3rd party apps as default apps in iOS. Right now, you can’t set Edge or Chrome as your default browser in iOS. Similarly, Apple Music, Mail and several other apps from Apple can’t be removed as default apps. Bloomberg also reported that Apple is planning to allow Spotify and Pandora apps to stream directly on HomePod.

Right now, Apple pre-installs 38 default apps on iPhones and iPads, which includes Safari, Maps, Messages, Apple Music and Mail. Apple allowing 3rd party apps as default apps on iOS is a great news for developers as it would allow them to better compete against Apple’s apps. There are several 3rd party apps that offer better experience than Apple’s own apps on iOS platform. Some of them include Microsoft Outlook, Google Maps, Spotify and Google Chrome.

Source: Bloomberg