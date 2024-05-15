Folks are complaining that Microsoft will soon enforce MFA login on "all Azure users"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft longs to abandon passwords on almost all of its services. There’s no secret about that. And now, the Redmond tech giant has recently said that it will begin enforcing MFA (multi-factor authentication) on “all Azure users.”

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that starting in July, you will be required to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for added security when accessing Azure services. Personalized roll-out dates will be communicated via email and Azure Portal notifications soon.

This new security measure, rolled out gradually, protects your cloud investments and company better by adding an extra layer of security. With MFA, users prove who they are using things like passwords and phone verification, making it harder for cyber attackers to get in.

But the term “all Azure users” seems to be a bit problematic, however. Folks are complaining in the comments that service accounts might be affected. Others are questioning if the requirement applies to guests in Entra tenants as well, and then, concerns are raised about the types of MFA authentication methods that will be enforced.

A Microsoft report shows that 99.9% of hacked accounts lacked MFA. The latter then blocks over 99.2% of attack attempts, making it highly effective. Microsoft says, “MFA is also a key component of identity and access management, which involves ensuring that only authorized and authenticated users can access the services and resources.”