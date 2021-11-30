Foldable phones are currently one of the most hyped product categories, and while not many can afford it at this point in time, foldable phone shipments record the strongest quarter ever.

According to a report by DSCC, the foldable smartphone shipments in Q3 2021 were larger than the previous four quarters combined, thanks to 215% Q/Q and 480% Y/Y growth. The Q3 of 2021 saw 2.6M foldable phone shipments.

Currently, Samsung dominates the foldable smartphone market with a market share of 93% followed by Huawei, which claims merely 6% of the foldable market.

As per the report, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 claim more than 90 percent market share, and the reason could be that both the phones cost lower than their respective predecessors.

The report is also quite optimistic about the sales of foldable phones in the fourth quarter of 2021. The shipments of the foldable phones are expected to rise another 47% Q/Q and over 450% Y/Y to 3.8M units in Q4. Samsung is also expected to remain dominant with close to 95 percent of the market share.

The report highlights that Samsung’s success in the foldable phone market is driven by certain factors, including big marketing push, boosting awareness, and improving affordability.