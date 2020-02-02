Ahead of the demise of Adobe Flash, you may be asking yourself what’ll happen to the millions of Flash games across the internet. BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint is a project that aims to archive and preserve those games for years to come.

As per Flashpoint’s website, the project has saved more than 38,000 games and 2,400 animations since early 2018. Flashpoint utilises a variety of open-source software in an easy-to-use launcher, meaning you’ll be able to relive that good old Flash-based nostalgia even after Adobe Flash is long gone.

You can download Flashpoint’s current collection right now, with two different downloads available. Flashpoint 7.1 Ultimate is a massive 241GB, totalling 288GB when extracted, while Infinity is a more palatable 296MB that downloads games as you play them. You can download the launcher for free here.

If you’re interested in the preservation of older software and games, you might be interested in The Internet Archive’s efforts to preserve thousands of MS-DOS games. eXoDOS is a project that aims to both archive games and keep them in a playable state, regardless of how niche their original hardware and set up may be.

If you want some game suggestions from the entire Internet Archive’s collection of MS-DOS games, some of my favourites include SimCity 2000, Discworld, and the game adaptation of the iconic short story I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream.