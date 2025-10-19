Flash Reflections Be Gone: Top Red Eye Remover Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Red eye, that unwelcome crimson glare in photos, can ruin an otherwise perfect shot. It’s caused by light reflecting off the retina when a flash is used, and while it’s a common occurrence, it’s also easily fixable. Luckily, there are a plethora of red eye remover apps available that can quickly and effectively eliminate this issue, restoring your photos to their intended glory.

These apps utilize various algorithms to detect and correct red eye, often with just a tap of a button. From simple, one-touch solutions to more advanced tools that allow for manual adjustments, there’s an app to suit every need and skill level. Let’s explore some of the best options available for removing flash reflections and achieving flawless photos.

How to Remove Red Eye from Photos?

Adobe Photoshop Express

Adobe Photoshop Express is a versatile mobile app that offers a range of photo editing tools, including a dedicated red eye removal feature. Its intuitive interface and powerful capabilities make it a popular choice for both casual and professional photographers. The red eye tool is easy to use and typically provides excellent results with minimal effort.

The app uses intelligent algorithms to automatically detect and correct red eye in photos. Users can also manually adjust the correction if needed, ensuring a natural-looking result. Beyond red eye removal, Adobe Photoshop Express offers a comprehensive suite of editing features, such as filters, adjustments, and cropping tools, allowing users to enhance their photos further.

Automatic red eye detection and correction

Manual adjustment options

Comprehensive suite of editing tools

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

YouCam Perfect

YouCam Perfect is a popular beauty and photo editing app that includes a red eye removal tool. It’s designed to help users enhance their selfies and portraits with ease. The app’s red eye removal feature is quick and effective, making it a convenient option for fixing photos on the go.

YouCam Perfect’s red eye tool automatically detects and removes red eye in photos. The app also offers a range of other beauty editing features, such as skin smoothing, blemish removal, and teeth whitening. With its user-friendly interface and powerful capabilities, YouCam Perfect is a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their photos.

Automatic red eye removal

Beauty editing features

User-friendly interface

Selfie-focused tools

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

AirBrush

AirBrush is a user-friendly photo editing app specifically designed for retouching selfies and portraits. It includes a red eye removal tool that is easy to use and provides natural-looking results. The app’s focus on simplicity and effectiveness makes it a popular choice for casual users.

The red eye tool in AirBrush is designed to automatically detect and correct red eye in photos. It also offers a variety of other retouching features, such as skin smoothing, blemish removal, and teeth whitening. AirBrush’s intuitive interface and powerful capabilities make it a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their selfies and portraits.

Automatic red eye removal

Retouching features

User-friendly interface

Selfie and portrait focus

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

Fotor Photo Editor

Fotor Photo Editor is a comprehensive photo editing app that includes a robust red eye removal tool. It offers both automatic and manual correction options, allowing users to achieve precise results. Fotor’s versatility and advanced features make it a popular choice for both casual and professional photographers.

Fotor Photo Editor’s red eye tool automatically detects and removes red eye in photos. Users can also manually adjust the correction if needed, ensuring a natural-looking result. Beyond red eye removal, Fotor offers a wide range of editing features, such as filters, adjustments, and collage creation tools.

Automatic and manual red eye removal

Comprehensive suite of editing tools

Versatile features

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

Pixlr

Pixlr is a powerful photo editing app that offers a wide range of features, including a red eye removal tool. It’s available on both mobile and desktop platforms, making it a versatile option for editing photos on the go or at home. Pixlr’s advanced capabilities and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice for both casual and professional photographers.

The red eye tool in Pixlr is easy to use and provides excellent results. Users can simply tap on the red eye to remove it, and the app will automatically correct the issue. Pixlr also offers a range of other editing features, such as filters, adjustments, and collage creation tools.

Easy-to-use red eye removal tool

Comprehensive suite of editing tools

Available on mobile and desktop

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

Tips

Use natural lighting: Whenever possible, avoid using flash and opt for natural lighting to minimize the risk of red eye.

Whenever possible, avoid using flash and opt for natural lighting to minimize the risk of red eye. Adjust camera settings: Some cameras have a built-in red eye reduction feature that can help prevent red eye from occurring in the first place.

Some cameras have a built-in red eye reduction feature that can help prevent red eye from occurring in the first place. Take multiple shots: Taking multiple shots can increase your chances of capturing a photo without red eye.

Taking multiple shots can increase your chances of capturing a photo without red eye. Edit sparingly: When using red eye removal tools, avoid over-editing, as this can make the photo look unnatural.

Feature Comparison

App Red Eye Removal Other Features Pricing Adobe Photoshop Express Automatic/Manual Filters, adjustments, cropping, healing Free (with in-app purchases) YouCam Perfect Automatic Beauty editing, skin smoothing, blemish removal, teeth whitening Free (with in-app purchases) AirBrush Automatic Skin smoothing, blemish removal, teeth whitening Free (with in-app purchases) Fotor Photo Editor Automatic/Manual Filters, adjustments, collage creation Free (with in-app purchases) Pixlr Automatic Filters, adjustments, collage creation, layers Free (with in-app purchases)

Erase Red Eye and Restore Your Photos

Removing red eye from photos is now easier than ever, thanks to the many excellent apps available. Whether you’re looking for a simple, one-touch solution or a more advanced tool with manual adjustments, there’s an app to suit your needs.

FAQ

What causes red eye in photos?

Red eye is caused by light from the camera flash reflecting off the retina of the subject’s eye.

Can I prevent red eye?

Yes, you can prevent red eye by using natural lighting, adjusting camera settings, and taking multiple shots.

Are red eye remover apps easy to use?

Yes, most red eye remover apps are designed to be user-friendly and easy to use, even for beginners.

Do red eye remover apps work on all types of photos?

Red eye remover apps generally work well on most types of photos, but the results may vary depending on the quality of the photo and the severity of the red eye.

Are there any free red eye remover apps?

Yes, many free red eye remover apps are available, although some may offer in-app purchases for premium features.

Related reading