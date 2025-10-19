How To Allow Pop-Ups On Windows 11: A Step-By-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Pop-up windows can be both helpful and annoying. While some pop-ups deliver important information or offer useful features, others are intrusive advertisements or even malicious attempts to install unwanted software. Windows 11 provides built-in tools to manage pop-ups, giving you control over which websites are allowed to display them. This guide will walk you through the process of enabling pop-ups for specific websites or allowing them globally on your Windows 11 system.

Understanding how to manage pop-up settings in Windows 11 is essential for maintaining a smooth and secure browsing experience. Whether you need to enable pop-ups for a specific online tool or want to allow them temporarily for a particular website, this step-by-step guide will provide clear instructions to help you customize your pop-up preferences.

Need Pop-Ups? Here’s How To Enable Them on Windows 11

Allow Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the top-right corner of the browser window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Click on Cookies and site permissions in the left sidebar. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects. Toggle the Blocked (recommended) switch to the Allowed position to allow pop-ups for all websites. To allow pop-ups for specific websites, click the Add button next to Allow section. Enter the URL of the website you want to allow pop-ups from and click Add.

Allow Pop-Ups in Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Click the three vertical dots (Customize and control Google Chrome) in the top-right corner of the browser window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Click on Privacy and security in the left sidebar. Click on Site settings. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects. Select Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects to allow pop-ups for all websites. To allow pop-ups for specific websites, click the Add button next to Allowed to send pop-ups and use redirects. Enter the URL of the website you want to allow pop-ups from and click Add.

Allow Pop-Ups in Mozilla Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click the three horizontal lines (Menu) in the top-right corner of the browser window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Click on Privacy & Security in the left sidebar. Scroll down to the Permissions section. Uncheck the box next to Block pop-up windows to allow pop-ups for all websites. To allow pop-ups for specific websites, click the Exceptions… button next to Block pop-up windows. Enter the URL of the website you want to allow pop-ups from and click Allow. Click Save Changes.

Tips

Be cautious : Only allow pop-ups from websites you trust.

: Only allow pop-ups from websites you trust. Regularly review : Periodically review your allowed list to remove any websites you no longer need pop-ups from.

: Periodically review your allowed list to remove any websites you no longer need pop-ups from. Use ad blockers : Consider using ad blockers to prevent unwanted and potentially malicious pop-ups.

: Consider using ad blockers to prevent unwanted and potentially malicious pop-ups. Keep your browser updated: Ensure your browser is up-to-date to benefit from the latest security features and pop-up blocking improvements.

Let’s compare the steps for enabling pop-ups across different browsers:

Feature Microsoft Edge Google Chrome Mozilla Firefox Access Settings Settings and more (three dots) > Settings Customize and control (three dots) > Settings Menu (three lines) > Settings Privacy Section Cookies and site permissions Privacy and security Privacy & Security Pop-up Settings Pop-ups and redirects Site settings > Pop-ups and redirects Permissions > Block pop-up windows Global Enable/Disable Toggle Blocked switch Select “Sites can send pop-ups…” Uncheck “Block pop-up windows” Specific Site Exceptions Add button in Allow section Add button in “Allowed to send pop-ups…” Exceptions… button

Pop-Up Management Made Easy

Enabling or disabling pop-ups in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can be customized for each browser you use. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that you are only allowing pop-ups from trusted websites, maintaining a secure and efficient browsing experience.

FAQ

How do I know if a pop-up is safe? Only allow pop-ups from websites you trust. Look for the padlock icon in the address bar, indicating a secure connection.

Why are pop-ups important for some websites? Some websites use pop-ups for legitimate purposes, such as displaying important information, forms, or interactive content.

Can I block all pop-ups in Windows 11? Yes, you can block all pop-ups by default in your browser settings, as described in the steps above.

What is the difference between pop-ups and redirects? Pop-ups are new windows that appear on top of your current webpage, while redirects automatically send you to a different webpage.

How often should I review my pop-up exceptions? It’s a good practice to review your pop-up exceptions periodically, such as once a month, to ensure that you are only allowing pop-ups from websites you still trust.

