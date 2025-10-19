How To Run SFC Scan On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The System File Checker (SFC) is a valuable utility built into Windows 11 that allows you to scan for and restore corrupted system files. If you’re experiencing system instability, unexpected crashes, or other unusual behavior, running an SFC scan can be a quick and effective way to diagnose and potentially resolve the issue. This guide will walk you through the process of running an SFC scan on Windows 11, ensuring your operating system is running smoothly.

This process involves opening the Command Prompt with administrator privileges and executing a simple command. The SFC tool will then scan your system files and attempt to repair any errors it finds. By following the steps outlined below, you can ensure the integrity of your Windows 11 installation and keep your computer running at its best.

How Do I Run An SFC Scan On Windows 11?

Opening Command Prompt as Administrator

Before you can run an SFC scan, you need to open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges. This is crucial because the SFC tool requires elevated permissions to access and modify system files.

Click the Start button. Type “cmd” or “command prompt“. Right-click on “Command Prompt” in the search results. Select “Run as administrator“. Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

Executing the SFC Scan Command

Once you have the Command Prompt open with administrator privileges, you can execute the SFC scan command. This will initiate the process of scanning your system files for corruption.

In the Command Prompt window, type the following command: sfc /scannow Press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This process may take some time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the extent of any corruption. The scan will display a percentage as it progresses. Pay attention to the messages displayed after the scan is complete. There are a few possible outcomes:

“Windows Resource Protection did not find any integrity violations.” – This means that no corrupted system files were found.

“Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them.” – This means that the SFC tool found and fixed corrupted system files.

“Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but was unable to fix some of them.” – This means that the SFC tool found corrupted system files but was unable to repair them. If this happens, you may need to try running the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) tool before running SFC again, or consider more advanced troubleshooting steps.

Interpreting the Scan Results

Understanding the results of the SFC scan is essential for determining the next steps. If the scan found and repaired corrupted files, you may notice improved system stability.

If the scan successfully repaired corrupted files, restart your computer to allow the changes to take effect.

If the SFC tool couldn't repair all corrupted files, proceed to the next step: running the DISM tool.

Running DISM (If Necessary)

If the SFC scan was unable to repair all corrupted files, the DISM tool can be used to repair the Windows image, which can then allow SFC to successfully repair the files.

Open Command Prompt as administrator (as described above). Type the following command: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Press Enter. Wait for the DISM process to complete. This may take a significant amount of time. After DISM completes, run the sfc /scannow command again.

Tips for a Successful SFC Scan

Close unnecessary programs: Before running the scan, close any programs that are not essential to free up system resources.

SFC Scan: Keeping Your Windows 11 Stable

Running an SFC scan is a simple yet powerful way to maintain the health of your Windows 11 system. By regularly checking for and repairing corrupted system files, you can prevent potential problems and ensure your computer runs smoothly and efficiently.

FAQ

Can I run SFC scan in normal mode? Yes, you can run the SFC scan in normal mode. However, if you’re experiencing issues, running it in Safe Mode might be more effective.

How long does an SFC scan take? The scan time can vary depending on the size of your hard drive and the extent of any corruption, but it usually takes between 15 and 60 minutes.

What does it mean if SFC finds corrupt files but can’t fix them? It means that the SFC tool found corrupted system files but was unable to repair them. You may need to try running the DISM tool before running SFC again, or consider more advanced troubleshooting steps.

Should I run SFC scan if my computer is working fine? While not strictly necessary, running an SFC scan periodically can help maintain the health of your system and prevent potential problems.

What does SFC /scannow do?

The sfc /scannow command scans all protected system files and replaces incorrect versions with correct Microsoft versions.

Comparing SFC and DISM

Feature SFC (System File Checker) DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) Purpose Scans and repairs corrupted system files. Repairs the Windows image, which can then allow SFC to successfully repair the files. Scope Focuses on individual system files. Works on the overall Windows image. When to Use When you suspect corrupted system files are causing issues. When SFC fails to repair corrupted files, or when the Windows image itself is damaged. Repair Source Uses the component store on the local computer. Can use Windows Update or a mounted Windows image file as a repair source.

Ensuring System Integrity

By following these steps, you can effectively use the SFC tool to scan for and repair corrupted system files on your Windows 11 system. This helps maintain the integrity of your operating system and ensures a stable computing experience.

