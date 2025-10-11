Fix: Windows 10 Not Responding (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing a frozen screen, unresponsive applications, or the dreaded “Not Responding” message in Windows 10 can be incredibly frustrating. This issue can stem from various underlying causes, ranging from software glitches to hardware limitations. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to diagnose and resolve the “Windows 10 Not Responding” problem, restoring your system to smooth operation.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to tackling the “Not Responding” error in Windows 10. We’ll explore common causes, offer practical solutions, and equip you with the knowledge to prevent future occurrences. By following these instructions, you can regain control of your computer and minimize disruptions to your workflow.

What Can I Do When Windows 10 is Not Responding?

Force Quit the Unresponsive Application

Sometimes, only one application is causing the problem. Force-quitting that application can resolve the issue without requiring a full system restart.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. In the Task Manager, locate the application marked as “Not Responding.” Click on the unresponsive application to select it. Click the “End Task” button in the bottom-right corner of the Task Manager window.

Restart Windows Explorer

Windows Explorer manages the graphical interface of your operating system. Restarting it can sometimes resolve temporary glitches.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. In the “Processes” tab, locate “Windows Explorer.” Right-click on “Windows Explorer.” Select “Restart.”

Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs. This can help identify if a background application is causing the problem.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the “Services” tab. Check the box labeled “Hide all Microsoft services.” Click the “Disable all” button. Go to the “Startup” tab. Click “Open Task Manager.” In the Task Manager’s “Startup” tab, disable all startup items. Close Task Manager and click “OK” in the System Configuration window. Click “Restart” when prompted.

Check Disk Usage

High disk usage can cause slowdowns and make Windows appear unresponsive.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Go to the “Performance” tab. Select “Disk.” Observe the disk usage percentage. If it’s consistently near 100%, investigate which processes are using the most disk resources in the “Processes” tab.

Run System File Checker (SFC)

System File Checker scans for and repairs corrupted system files.

Press the Windows key, type cmd , right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” In the Command Prompt window, type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This may take some time. If SFC finds and repairs any corrupted files, restart your computer.

Outdated or corrupted drivers can cause instability.

Press Windows Key + X and select “Device Manager.” Expand each category to check for devices with yellow exclamation marks (indicating a problem). Right-click on any problematic device. Select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Follow the on-screen instructions.

Check for Malware

Malware can consume system resources and cause performance issues.

Run a full system scan with your antivirus software. Consider using a second opinion scanner like Malwarebytes.

Increase Virtual Memory

Virtual memory can compensate for insufficient RAM.

Press Windows Key + Pause/Break to open the System window. Click “Advanced system settings.” In the System Properties window, go to the “Advanced” tab. In the “Performance” section, click “Settings.” Go to the “Advanced” tab. In the “Virtual memory” section, click “Change.” Uncheck “Automatically manage paging file size for all drives.” Select “Custom size.” Enter an initial size and maximum size based on your system’s RAM (a good starting point is 1.5 to 2 times your RAM). Click “Set” and then “OK.” Restart your computer.

Check Hardware

If the problem persists, consider checking your hardware.

RAM: Use the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool to check for RAM errors.

Use the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool to check for RAM errors. Hard Drive/SSD: Check the health of your hard drive or SSD using diagnostic tools provided by the manufacturer.

Tips

Regularly update your operating system and applications.

Close unnecessary programs to free up system resources.

Defragment your hard drive (if you’re not using an SSD).

Consider upgrading your hardware (RAM, SSD) if your system is consistently slow.

Resolving Unresponsiveness in Windows 10

By systematically working through these steps, you can often identify and resolve the underlying cause of the “Windows 10 Not Responding” issue, restoring your computer to a stable and responsive state.

FAQ

Why does my computer keep freezing? Freezing can be caused by software conflicts, driver issues, hardware problems, or malware.

How do I know if an application is causing my computer to freeze? Check the Task Manager to see if any application is marked as “Not Responding” or is using a high percentage of system resources.

Is it safe to force quit an application? Yes, force-quitting is generally safe, although you may lose unsaved data in the application.

How often should I update my drivers? You should update your drivers whenever new versions are released, especially for your graphics card and other critical components.

Can a virus cause my computer to freeze? Yes, viruses and other malware can consume system resources and cause freezing or unresponsiveness.

Hardware vs. Software Issues

Feature Hardware Issues Software Issues Symptoms Consistent freezing, blue screens, system crashes Intermittent freezing, application-specific issues Troubleshooting Hardware diagnostics, memory tests Software updates, driver updates, virus scans Resolution Replace faulty hardware Reinstall software, update drivers, remove malware

