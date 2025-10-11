Fix PCI Serial Port Driver Issues On Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Encountering issues with your PCI Serial Port driver on Windows can disrupt the functionality of devices that rely on serial communication. These problems can manifest as error messages, device malfunctions, or even system instability. Fortunately, troubleshooting and resolving these driver issues is often a straightforward process.

This article guides you through various methods to diagnose and fix PCI Serial Port driver problems on your Windows system. From basic troubleshooting steps to more advanced solutions, we’ll cover everything you need to get your serial port working correctly again.

How Do I Fix PCI Serial Port Driver Issues?

Check Device Manager for Errors

The first step in troubleshooting any driver issue is to check the Device Manager.

Press the Windows key + X and select Device Manager. Look for Ports (COM & LPT). Expand this section. If there’s a yellow exclamation mark next to the PCI Serial Port, it indicates a problem. Right-click on the PCI Serial Port and select Properties. Check the Device status in the General tab for error messages.

An outdated or corrupted driver is a common cause of PCI Serial Port issues. Updating the driver can often resolve these problems.

In Device Manager, right-click on the PCI Serial Port and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Windows will search for and install the latest driver. If Windows can’t find a suitable driver, select Browse my computer for drivers. Locate the driver files on your computer or installation media and follow the on-screen instructions.

Manually Install the Driver

If automatic driver updates fail, you can try manually installing the driver.

Download the latest driver for your PCI Serial Port from the manufacturer’s website. In Device Manager, right-click on the PCI Serial Port and select Update driver. Choose Browse my computer for drivers. Click Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer. Select Show All Devices and click Next. Click Have Disk… and browse to the location where you saved the downloaded driver files. Select the driver and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Driver

Sometimes, a corrupted driver installation can cause problems. Uninstalling and reinstalling the driver can resolve these issues.

In Device Manager, right-click on the PCI Serial Port and select Uninstall device. Check the box that says Delete the driver software for this device (if available). Click Uninstall. Restart your computer. After restarting, Windows will attempt to reinstall the driver automatically. If it doesn’t, follow the steps to update or manually install the driver.

Run the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows includes a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix hardware and device problems.

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Select Troubleshoot from the left-hand menu. Click on Hardware and Devices and then Run the troubleshooter. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.

Check BIOS Settings

In some cases, the PCI Serial Port may be disabled in the BIOS settings.

Restart your computer and enter the BIOS setup (usually by pressing Del , F2 , F12 , or Esc during startup). Navigate to the Advanced or Peripheral Devices section. Look for settings related to Serial Port, COM Port, or PCI Configuration. Ensure that the PCI Serial Port is enabled. Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup.

Tips

Always download drivers from the manufacturer’s official website to avoid malware or incompatible drivers.

Create a system restore point before making any significant changes to your drivers or system settings.

If you’re unsure about any of these steps, consult a qualified technician.

Driver Solutions

Solution Description Difficulty Update Driver Installing the latest driver version to fix bugs and improve compatibility. Easy Manual Installation Installing the driver from a downloaded file when automatic updates fail. Medium Uninstall and Reinstall Removing and reinstalling the driver to fix corrupted installations. Medium Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter Using Windows’ built-in tool to automatically detect and fix driver issues. Easy Check BIOS Settings Ensuring the PCI Serial Port is enabled in the BIOS, which might be disabled by default. Advanced

Fixing Serial Port Drivers

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve most PCI Serial Port driver issues on your Windows system, restoring functionality to your serial communication devices.

FAQ

Why is my PCI Serial Port not working?

The PCI Serial Port might not be working due to outdated, corrupted, or incompatible drivers. It could also be disabled in the BIOS settings or have a hardware problem.

How do I update my PCI Serial Port driver?

You can update your PCI Serial Port driver through Device Manager by selecting “Update driver” and choosing the automatic or manual search option.

What does a yellow exclamation mark next to the PCI Serial Port mean?

A yellow exclamation mark in Device Manager indicates that there is a problem with the PCI Serial Port driver, such as a missing, corrupted, or incompatible driver.

Can I disable the PCI Serial Port in BIOS?

Yes, you can disable the PCI Serial Port in the BIOS settings, but this will prevent any devices that rely on it from functioning correctly.

