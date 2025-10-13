Fix: Logitech C920 Webcam Not Working (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Logitech C920 is a popular webcam known for its excellent video quality and ease of use. However, like any piece of technology, it can sometimes encounter issues. If your Logitech C920 webcam is not working, don’t panic! There are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the problem and get your webcam up and running again.

This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough of common causes and solutions for a non-functional Logitech C920, ensuring you can quickly return to video calls, streaming, or recording. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to more advanced driver and software troubleshooting.

Why is my Logitech C920 Webcam Not Working?

Check Basic Connections and Power

Before diving into more complex solutions, ensure the basics are covered.

Verify the USB Connection: Unplug the webcam from your computer and plug it back in. Try a different USB port to rule out a faulty port. Check the USB Cable: If possible, test the webcam with a different USB cable to ensure the cable isn’t the issue. Confirm Power: Make sure your computer is providing sufficient power to the USB port. If using a USB hub, try plugging the webcam directly into the computer.

Restart Your Computer

A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches.

Save Your Work: Close all open applications and save any unsaved work. Restart Your System: Restart your computer. This will clear the system’s memory and reload drivers. Test the Webcam: After the restart, check if the webcam is now working.

Outdated or corrupted drivers are a common cause of webcam issues.

Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.” Locate Imaging Devices: Expand the “Cameras” or “Imaging devices” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your Logitech C920 webcam and select “Update driver.” Search Automatically: Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. Reinstall Driver (if necessary): If updating doesn’t work, right-click on the webcam, select “Uninstall device,” and then restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.

Check Privacy Settings

Windows privacy settings might be blocking access to your webcam.

Open Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Privacy: Click on “Privacy.” Select Camera: In the left sidebar, select “Camera.” Allow Access: Ensure that “Allow apps to access your camera” is turned on. Check App Permissions: Scroll down to see a list of apps and make sure the apps you want to use with the webcam have permission to access it.

Troubleshoot Specific Applications

The issue might be isolated to a specific application.

Check App Settings: Open the settings of the application you’re trying to use with the webcam (e.g., Zoom, Skype, Teams). Select the Correct Webcam: Ensure that the Logitech C920 is selected as the default camera in the application’s settings. Test in Another App: Try using the webcam in a different application to see if the problem persists.

Check for Conflicting Software

Sometimes, other software can interfere with your webcam.

Close Unnecessary Programs: Close any programs that might be using the webcam or other video devices. Disable Conflicting Software: If you suspect a specific program is causing the issue, try disabling it temporarily to see if it resolves the problem.

Outdated Logitech software can sometimes cause compatibility issues.

Visit Logitech Support: Go to the Logitech support website. Download Latest Software: Find and download the latest software and drivers for your Logitech C920 webcam. Install Updates: Follow the instructions to install the updates.

Reset the Webcam

If all else fails, you can try resetting the webcam settings.

Open Logitech Options: If you have Logitech Options installed, open the application. Select Your Webcam: Choose your Logitech C920 webcam. Restore Defaults: Look for an option to restore the webcam settings to their defaults.

Tips

Always keep your operating system and drivers up to date.

Avoid using multiple video applications simultaneously.

Check the Logitech support website for specific troubleshooting steps for your model.

Ensure your antivirus software isn’t blocking access to the webcam.

Quick Fixes for Your C920

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve most issues with your Logitech C920 webcam. Addressing common causes like connection problems, driver issues, privacy settings, and conflicting software ensures your webcam functions correctly for all your video communication needs.

FAQ

Why is my Logitech C920 camera not showing up? Check the USB connection, update drivers, and verify privacy settings.

How do I fix my Logitech webcam if it’s not detected? Try a different USB port, restart your computer, and reinstall the webcam drivers.

Why is my camera black on my Logitech C920? Ensure the lens is not covered, check privacy settings, and update drivers.

How do I test my Logitech C920 webcam? Use the Camera app in Windows or the webcam settings in your video conferencing software.

Why is my Logitech C920 blurry? Adjust the focus settings in the Logitech software or manually adjust the lens.

Logitech C920 vs. Other Webcams

Feature Logitech C920 Alternative Webcam Video Quality 1080p 720p Built-in Mic Yes Yes Field of View 78 degrees 60 degrees Low Light Perf. Good Average Price Moderate Lower Software Support Excellent Limited

