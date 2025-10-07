Fix: Headphones Not Working On Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing issues with your headphones on Windows 10 can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you’re trying to enjoy music, participate in a video call, or immerse yourself in a game. The good news is that many common causes have straightforward solutions. This guide will walk you through a series of troubleshooting steps to identify and resolve the problem, getting your headphones working again quickly.

From checking basic connections to updating drivers and adjusting audio settings, we’ll cover the most likely culprits behind your headphone malfunction. By systematically addressing each potential issue, you can pinpoint the source of the problem and implement the appropriate fix, ensuring a seamless audio experience on your Windows 10 computer.

Why Are My Headphones Not Working on Windows 10?

Check the Physical Connections

The most common reason for headphones not working is a simple connection issue.

Make sure your headphones are properly plugged into the correct audio port on your computer. If you’re using a USB headset, try a different USB port. Inspect the headphone cable and connector for any visible damage. If possible, test the headphones with another device to rule out a hardware problem with the headphones themselves.

Verify Audio Settings in Windows 10

Windows 10’s audio settings can sometimes cause conflicts or disable audio output to your headphones.

Right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Select “Open Sound settings.” In the Sound settings window, under “Choose your output device,” make sure your headphones are selected. Click on “Device properties” under your selected headphones. Verify that the “Disable” box is unchecked. Click “Additional device properties”. Go to the “Levels” tab and ensure the volume is not muted and is set to an audible level. Go to the “Advanced” tab. Ensure that the sample rate and bit depth are compatible with your headphones. Try different settings if you are unsure. Click “Apply” and then “OK”.

Outdated or corrupted audio drivers can often lead to headphone malfunctions.

Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “Sound, video and game controllers” category. Right-click on your audio device (usually labeled as “Realtek High Definition Audio” or similar). Select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the on-screen instructions. If updating doesn’t work, try uninstalling the driver. Right-click on the audio device again and select “Uninstall device.” Restart your computer, and Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.

Troubleshoot Bluetooth Headphone Issues

If you’re using Bluetooth headphones, ensure they are properly paired and connected.

Make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your computer. Go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices. Ensure your headphones are in pairing mode (refer to your headphone’s manual for instructions). Select your headphones from the list of available devices and click “Pair.” If already paired, remove the device and re-pair it. Check the volume level on both your computer and the headphones themselves.

Disable Audio Enhancements

Audio enhancements can sometimes interfere with headphone functionality.

Right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray and select “Open Sound settings.” Click on “Device properties” under your selected headphones. Click “Additional device properties”. Go to the “Enhancements” tab. Check the box that says “Disable all enhancements.” Click “Apply” and then “OK.”

Run the Windows Audio Troubleshooter

Windows 10 has a built-in audio troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix common audio problems.

Go to Settings > System > Sound. Click on “Troubleshoot” under the “Output” section. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Set Headphones as the Default Device

Sometimes, Windows may not be using your headphones as the default audio output device.

Right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray and select “Open Sound settings.” Under “Choose your output device,” make sure your headphones are selected. If your headphones are not listed, right-click on an empty space in the sound window and select “Show Disabled Devices” and “Show Disconnected Devices.” If your headphones now appear, right-click on them and select “Enable.” Right-click on your headphones again and select “Set as Default Device.”

Comparison of Common Headphone Issues and Solutions

Issue Potential Solution(s) No Sound Check physical connections, verify volume levels, update/reinstall audio drivers, run the Windows audio troubleshooter, set headphones as the default device. Distorted Sound Disable audio enhancements, ensure proper sample rate and bit depth, check for hardware damage. Bluetooth Connection Issues Ensure Bluetooth is enabled, re-pair the device, check headphone battery level. Microphone Not Working Check microphone privacy settings, ensure microphone is enabled in sound settings, update/reinstall audio drivers, troubleshoot microphone in Device Manager.

Tips

Always restart your computer after making significant changes to audio settings or drivers.

Keep your Windows 10 operating system up to date.

Consult your headphone’s manual for specific troubleshooting steps.

Try using a different set of headphones to rule out a hardware issue with your current headphones.

Getting Sound Back on Track

By systematically working through these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue preventing your headphones from working on Windows 10. From basic connection checks to more advanced driver updates, a solution is usually within reach.

FAQ

Why are my headphones not showing up in the sound settings? Make sure they are properly plugged in or paired via Bluetooth. Also, right-click in the sound window and select “Show Disabled Devices” and “Show Disconnected Devices.”

How do I update my audio drivers on Windows 10? Go to Device Manager, expand “Sound, video and game controllers,” right-click on your audio device, and select “Update driver.”

What if the audio troubleshooter doesn’t fix the problem? Try manually updating or reinstalling your audio drivers, checking your physical connections, and disabling audio enhancements.

My Bluetooth headphones are connected, but there’s no sound. What do I do? Ensure your headphones are selected as the default output device in sound settings and check the volume levels on both your computer and headphones.

Can outdated Windows updates cause headphone issues? Yes, outdated Windows updates can sometimes cause compatibility issues with audio drivers. Make sure your system is up to date.

