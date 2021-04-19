Meet Fitbit Luxe, a new fashion-forward fitness tracker for $149

Fitbit today announced Fitbit Luxe, a fitness and wellness tracker for fashion conscious customers. The main highlight of Fitbit Luxe is its design.

Luxe comes with a soft, gentle shape that sits lightly on your wrist with a jewelry-like look and feel. Fitbit used a design process called metal injection molding to create Luxe’s stainless steel case, providing the warmth expected of handcrafted jewelry. To produce the high polish synonymous with jewelry, Fitbit used a metal vaporizing technique on the soft gold and platinum finishes to provide a truly premium look and feel.

Fitbit has also partnered with Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition that transforms the tracker into a beautiful piece of jewelry with the Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel, and a swimproof classic silicone peony band.

With a sleek buttonless design, Luxe is Fitbit’s thinnest touchscreen tracker to-date, with a variety of vibrant new clock faces on the first Fitbit tracker with a color screen. Luxe’s intuitive swipe and tap functionality gives you easy access to your daily stats, notifications and core health and fitness features.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health – from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today’s world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to manage your holistic health,” said James Park, VP, GM and Co-Founder of Fitbit. “That’s why we’ve been resolute in introducing products to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe.”

You can pre-order Fitbit Luxe here for $149.

Source: Fitbit