A leaked Geekbench benchmark has finally confirmed the processor specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Until now there has been a debate over whether the flagship device would ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the 888+.

The benchmark now confirms it will be the Snapdragon 888 processor which will be powering the device. Given the poor ability for the device to dissipate heat this is probably a good thing.

The details also confirm the device will ship with 12 GB of RAM, though reportedly the 512 GB storage version will come with 16 GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.23 inch external and 7.55 inch internal screen. This is more or less the same as the Fold 2, which had a 6.2 inch external and 7.5-7.6 inch internal screen, taking into account rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The render however either shows a very obvious Under Display Camera or a normal punch-hole camera.

The main camera is believed to be the Sony IMX555 with dual phase-detection autofocus, the second 12MP telephoto sensor the Samsung ISOCELL 3M5 with a 2X zoom lens and PDAF and the third 12MP sensor the ISOCELL 3L6 with PDAF.

The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper. It will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device.

The devices are expected to hit the market around the 3rd of August 2021, with volume production already started. Read our full rumour round-up of that device here.