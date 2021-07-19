A week ago Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack went on sale, and now the first devices are reaching consumers earlier than expected.

Pictures posted by Steven Russell reveal that Apple has been rather creative when taking their marketing pictures of the device, with the pictures hiding the real girth of the battery pack.

Gallery

Russel has confirmed some details such as the battery pack being able to charge Airpods, but not Apple Watches, and also that you can not charge the battery pack wirelessly on a Qi pad, but only via a lightning cable or via reverse wireless charging from your iPhone, but only after the phone itself has charged first.

OS 14.7 has now also added support for the battery pack, with the iPhone now able to display its charge status.

Apple says:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either. At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen.

iPhone 12 users can now order the battery pack for only $99 (or $8.25 per month), with delivery between the 22nd to 26th July.

via AppleTrack