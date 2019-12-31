The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch in only a few days, and today YouTube account Mr TechtalkTV leaked the first live pictures of the handset.

The cheaper device will have much of the features of the high-end handset but will be powered by the 2018 Exynos 9810 processor.

The handset is set to retail for only 609 Euro, but will still offer a Full HD+ screen, under-screen fingerprint reader, punch-hole camera and of course stylus, and beats the Note 10 by still including a headphone jack. Despite this, it still offers a massive 4500 mAh battery.

It also features a generous 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a triple camera set-up in the rear and 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

See the full spec sheet below:

samsung galaxy note 10 lite

Specifications for the Galaxy Note10 Lite (SM-N770F)
operating systemAndroid 10 with Samsung One UI 2
CPUExynos 9810 2.7GHz OctaCore CPU
displayInfinity Always On AMOLED display 6.7 inches
resolutionFull HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 398 ppi, 16 million colors, HDR, blue filter
main cameraTriple camera (12 MP dual pixel, f / 1.7, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f / 2.4), autofocus, flash, quick start, image scene recognition
front camera32 MP (f / 2.0, auto focus, motion detection, voice control, front flash via display)
VideoRecording up to UHD 4K 60 fps
Video PlaybackSupported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WBEM
S-Pen4096 pressure levels, latency: <70 ms, peak: 0.7mm, express notes, animated messages, intelligent selection, translation function,
sensorsAccelerometer, barometer, compass, brightness sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope
battery pack4500 mAh, quick charge 25 watts
Storage6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, micro SD slot, directly supported cloud ports Samsung Cloud, Google Drive , MS Onedrive
mobile2G (GPRS / EDGE): GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G (HSDPA +): B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5 (850), B8 (900)
4G (LTE): B1 (2100), B2 ( 1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B17 (700), B20 (800), B28 (700), B38 (2600), B40 (2300), B41 ( 2500)
linksBluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AC (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi direct, Smart View
featuresCalculator, event calendar, voice recording, light, world clock, offline mode, hands-free function, pedometer, alarm
safetyFace recognition, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, Knox 3.4.1, secure folder
music3.5mm stereo jack, Dolby Atmos, supported formats: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA
satelliteGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Dimensions and
weight		163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7 mm
198 g
Availabilityaccording to rumours around January 10, 2020

The handset should hit Western Europe in January 2020.

via Winfuture

