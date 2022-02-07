First Alert SCO5CN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector – Keep Your Family Safe Proactively

This First Alert Z-Wave smoke and carbon monoxide detector will keep your loved ones safe. You can receive real-time notifications on your Android or iOS smartphone, even outside of the home. The loud SCO5CN alarm is hard to miss.

This smoke and carbon monoxide detector by First Alert is now up for grabs at super cool prices on Amazon, a deal that’s not to be missed!

The First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide detector come with 7-year warranty of its parts and labor.

Features

Carbon monoxide emissions are detected using an electrochemical detector. False alerts induced by heating smoke or showers vapor are reduced by using a photoelectric detector. It’s styled and powered by batteries, featuring two AA batteries provided. It’s set to be used straight out of the package. In times of incident, you will receive smartphone notifications. It can cope with the Z-Wave system. When smoke or carbon monoxide is sensed, get real alerts via the Ring app. (Please note that the Ring Alarm Security Kit is not featured.) Ring’s experienced surveillance staff is promptly notified, and urgent care personnel is dispatched to your residence. In the case of a smoke or carbon monoxide incident, it acts immediately. When necessary, the detector can be separated and restored. Blinking lights indicate the existence of smoke or carbon monoxide on the unit’s front, and an 85-decibel alarm offers a distinct, powerful alert when it is detected. 7-year extended guarantee; includes an end-of-life beep to alert you when it’s necessary to update the device for security; To ensure that all first alert alarms fulfill UL standards, they are properly evaluated. T3 Pattern is emitted.

Product Specification