Firefox web browser now available for download from Microsoft Store

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Store Firefox download

Mozilla Firefox became the first major browser to become available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Instead of downloading Firefox from the internet through a web browser, you can download it directly from Microsoft Store. Firefox comes with following unique features:

  • Personalizing your experience with seasonal Colorways.

You can download Firefox here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Mozilla

