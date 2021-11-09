Firefox web browser now available for download from Microsoft Store

Mozilla Firefox became the first major browser to become available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Instead of downloading Firefox from the internet through a web browser, you can download it directly from Microsoft Store. Firefox comes with following unique features:
- Strong privacy protections with Total Cookie Protection, Enhanced Tracking Protection, and DNS over HTTPS
- Lightning fast site loading and display using WebRender and Quantum CSS
- Discovering more of the web quicker and smarter with Firefox Suggest
- Taking control of your entertainment with Multi Picture-in-Picture
- Personalizing your experience with seasonal Colorways.
You can download Firefox here from Microsoft Store.
Source: Mozilla
