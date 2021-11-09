Firefox web browser now available for download from Microsoft Store

Mozilla Firefox became the first major browser to become available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Instead of downloading Firefox from the internet through a web browser, you can download it directly from Microsoft Store. Firefox comes with following unique features:

Lightning fast site loading and display using WebRender and Quantum CSS

Discovering more of the web quicker and smarter with Firefox Suggest

Taking control of your entertainment with Multi Picture-in-Picture

Personalizing your experience with seasonal Colorways.

You can download Firefox here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Mozilla