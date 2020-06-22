One of the reasons people use minority browsers like Firefox and Opera is to not have their browser data in the hands of a big company like Google and Microsoft.

Privacy-preoccupied Firefox users were therefore understandably annoyed when they discovered that Microsoft has imported their browser data to Edge without their permission.

The issue is related to the First Run experience after a major OS update. Users are complaining on Reddit that if use task manager to kill the wizard which introduced Edge (vs letting it run through the whole process) Edge automatically imports their Firefox data, with users finding their browser history now copied over to Edge.

Even worse is that the process is repeated after every OS update, appearing intent to wear people down until they give Edge a try.

The tour appears to be another example of the so-called “Dark Patterns” which software developers use to coerce users into making choices they would not otherwise make.

Have any of our readers been affected by this issue? Let us know below.

ThanksMrElectrifyer for the tip.