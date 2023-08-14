Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox might finally happen after all

Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox might happen after all this time. Xbox Brazil posted a Tweet wishing the Brazilian Xbox Community a very happy Father’s Day with an advertisement that included artwork from Final Fantasy 7.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but many people believe that this is a sign that a Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox is now bound to happen. It has been long teased, but rumors never came to fruition. However, reportedly, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, made an appearance on stage during the popular Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2023 to announce that Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Xbox in Spring 2023.

He also said that more Square Enix games will come to the console in the future, while Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu also said confirmed that more games from the legendary studio are indeed coming to Xbox.

And one more thing: as CEO of Square Enix, we want to continue to deliver fabulous games to fans across the world. And of course, we want to welcome the Xbox community as well. Starting with today’s announcement of Final Fantasy XIV coming in spring 2024, and whenever possible, we are planning to bring our games to Xbox for players around the world to enjoy. We’re really looking forward to working closely with Phil and the Xbox team to make this possible.

So, if Xbox Brazil posted a tweet that included art from the Final Fantasy 7 remake, then they definitely know something. Or it might be a mistake. However, we still wish it wasn’t one. Some dreams need to come true, after all.

What do you think?