Feature to delete senders’ messages finally in testing on Instagram

Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to delete multiple messages simultaneously. The feature, which is currently in development, would allow users to select messages from their inbox.

This feature is similar to the bulk message deletion feature already available on WhatsApp, another Meta-owned platform. It is unclear whether Instagram has any limit on the number of messages that can be deleted at once.

Introducing bulk message deletion to Instagram would be a welcome change for many users. Currently, the only way to delete a message on Instagram is to “unsend” it.

#Instagram is testing the ability to delete the messages from the conversation pic.twitter.com/zJg9SbcdVh — Hammod Oh (@ihammod_oh) November 22, 2023

With bulk message deletion, users can delete messages from their inbox, even if they have been seen. This would give users more control over their messaging experience and allow them to delete messages they no longer want to be visible.

Whether the messages will be deleted from both ends or just the sender’s end is yet to be determined, but the latter seems more likely. Instagram is also testing a feature for users to filter spam followers, along with “Wonder Wall” and a feature to keep stories live for a week.

It is unclear when bulk message deletion will be rolled out to all Instagram users. However, the fact that the feature is being tested suggests that it could be made available to the public in the near future.