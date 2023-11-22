Instagram testing a feature for users to filter spam followers

Instagram is working on a new feature allowing users to filter spam followers. This feature is being tested and will hopefully be rolled out to all users soon.

Once enabled, Instagram will flag accounts likely to be spam and require you to approve them before they can follow you. This will help to reduce the number of fake and inactive followers on your account and make your follower list more representative of your genuine audience.

On the other hand, it is a completely different story than how capable Instagram will be in identifying spam accounts versus normal ones. However, based on my personal experience, their detection has been subpar for some time.

I hope this feature is available for public accounts because private accounts need to accept the request anyway.

But when you think of it, this feature has quite a few benefits. Having spam followers can create various problems affecting your social media account differently. Firstly, spam followers can make your follower list look cluttered, making it difficult to find the people you want to see content from.

Moreover, having fake followers can negatively impact your engagement rates, as they are less likely to interact with your content. Finally, many spam followers can make your account appear less credible, making it harder to attract new followers and damage your brand’s reputation. Therefore, removing spam followers from your account is essential to maintain a healthy and credible social media presence.

Instagram was also found testing a new feature called “Wonder Wall,” a feature to keep stories live for a week.