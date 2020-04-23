FCC opens 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi, WiFi 6E will enable next generation wireless experiences

The FCC today announced that 1,200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band (5.925–7.125 GHz) will be now available for unlicensed use. WiFi 6E, the next generation of Wi-Fi, will take advantage of the 6 GHz band, to deliver seamless wireless connectivity. The WiFi 6E will be two-and-a-half times faster than the current standard. The 6 GHz band is already under use by microwave services that are used to support utilities, public safety, and others. The upcoming unlicensed devices will share this spectrum with licensed services under rules crafted by the FCC.

The new 6 GHz band will be very useful for wearable, AR and VR devices. Think about a high-end VR headset that works without any wires. Apple can deliver an AR headset accessory that can connect wirelessly with an iPhone for all the processing needs.

In making broad swaths of the 6 GHz spectrum available for unlicensed use, the FCC envisions new innovative technologies and services that will deliver new devices and applications to American consumers and advance the Commission’s goal of making broadband connectivity available to all Americans, especially those in rural and underserved areas.

“By making 1200 megahertz of spectrum in 6 GHz available for unlicensed innovation, the Commission opened the flood gates of Wi-Fi benefits for American consumers, enterprises and the economy. Most importantly, the FCC decision ensures that Wi-Fi users can stay connected to colleagues and family, and to healthcare, business, education, and other critical services,” wrote Wi-Fi Alliance.

via: WiFi Alliance Source: FCC