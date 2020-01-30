Another Thursday means it’s time for another free game from the Epic Games Store! This week’s offering is the ultimate in farming simulation: Farming Simulator 19.

You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim Farming Simulator 19 and you’ll need the Epic Games Launcher to download and play it. Both the account and launcher are completely free.

You can also claim the game through your browser if you don’t want to download the launcher or if you can’t right now. No payment information is required to get your game.

The ultimate farming simulation returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever! Become a modern farmer and develop your farm on two huge American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend to. Drive over 300 authentic vehicles and machines now including John Deeree – but also Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr, and many more. Grow your farm online with other players, and download community created mods for an ever-expanding Farming Simulator experience!

You can pick up Farming Simulator 19 by following the link here. It’ll be free until February 6th, where it’ll be replaced by Carcassonne – the official videogame adaptation of the famous board game of the same name.

Check back in on January 6th to see what’s up for grabs after Carcassonne. Happy gaming!