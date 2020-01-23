Facebook is working on a new feature for Facebook Messenger which will make it harder for friends, family and others to snoop on your messages.

The feature is not designed to encrypt your messages from cyber snoops, but more from home-based threats.

The new Screen Lock feature will automatically lock your Facebook Messenger app until it is unlocked with Face ID.

The Face ID referenced does not appear to be Apple’s Face ID as the feature was found on the Messenger for Android app.

Discovered by Jane Wong, she speculates that the feature will eventually default to the built-in biometric technology in your phone, which should mean despite scanning your face Facebook will in fact not get a daily shot of your face.

The feature is currently experimental and may or not make it to a final release.