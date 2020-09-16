Facebook announces Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for just $299

by Pradeep

 

Oculus Quest 2

Facebook today announced the next generation of Quest that’s customizable, lighter, faster, with its highest resolution display yet—for $100 less than the original. Oculus Quest 2 unlocks VR for many more people.

The Oculus Quest 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory to offer even more immersive experiences. It comes with Facebook’s highest resolution display ever and weighs less than the original Quest. The newly redesigned controllers offer better ergonomics. And Quest 2 now offers longer battery life. Quest 2 is compatible with the Quest library of content and can play Rift Platform games with Oculus Link for an up-leveled PC VR experience.

Oculus Quest 2 pre-orders open today, and it will ship October 13.

Source: Oculus

