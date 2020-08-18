With a lot of messaging competition now taking place on the desktop, due to the rise of work from home, Facebook has been paying much better attention to Facebook Messenger development than before.

ALumia has noticed that the company is working on a new feature for their desktop client, which should help those who have poor eye sight.

Facebook Messenger will get a new "Zoom level" feature pic.twitter.com/oj0OO3TGg3 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 18, 2020

The new Zoom Level setting in the Appearance section of the app will let resize your text from 80% of usual size up to 200%.

The feature will presumably first come to the Beta version of the Messenger app before rolling out more widely some time later.