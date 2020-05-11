Facebook makes it easy to host a live graduation ceremony online

Facebook is making it easy to host a live graduation ceremony online. To help student communities, Facebook has created the virtual graduation hub – classof2020.fb.com – that offers a number of ways to celebrate graduates. Some new features added by Facebook are listed below.
- Graduation-themed AR effects on the Facebook app.
- Instagram and Messenger will include graduation speech filters with customizable tassels and college-themed stoles.
- The Facebook app will feature stickers and profile frames in popular school colors.
- Facebook is curating a list of songs to make the perfect soundtrack for the graduation moments people share to their stories.
- Facebook launching Community Help in the US in coming weeks, for college students and high school seniors headed to college.
- Students, teachers and alumni can offer and request assistance with career, housing, moral support, fitness and supplies.
Source: Facebook
