The official Facebook app for Windows 10 is not the best-supported app in the world, and it therefore comes as no surprise that Facebook is planning to kill the app.

Facebook has been sending a message to active users of the Windows 10 app informing them of their intention to discontinue the app.

What is somewhat surprising is how soon the app is leaving the platform, and that there is no indication Facebook is planning to replace it.

Their personalized email reads:

Since you use Facebook for Windows desktop app, we wanted to make sure you’re aware this app will stop working on Friday, February 28, 2020. You can still access all of your friends and favorite Facebook features by logging in through your browser at www.facebook.com. For the best experience, make sure you’re using the most current version of our supported browsers including the new Microsoft Edge. You can still access Messenger through the Facebook website or by logging in through your browser at www.messenger.com. If you prefer a desktop app for your conversations, try the new Messenger for Windows which you can download now in the Microsoft Store. Thank you for using Facebook for Windows desktop app,

The Facebook Team

Facebook recently replaced their old Messenger UWP app with a new Electron app, but it seems when it comes to the full Facebook app the company decided it would make more sense to simply direct users to their website.

Thanks Mariu for the tip.