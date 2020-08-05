Facebook officially launches Instagram Reels to take on TikTok

Facebook today officially launched Instagram Reels to take on TikTok. With Instagram Reels, users can create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram. Reels will allow users to create and edit short video up to 15 seconds in the Instagram Camera. They can also add effects and music to their reel or use their own original audio.

Instagram Reels features:

Audio : Search for a song from the Instagram music library. You can also use your own original audio by simply recording a reel with it. When you share a reel with original audio, your audio will be attributed to you, and if you have a public account, people can create reels with your audio by selecting “Use Audio” from your reel.

: Search for a song from the Instagram music library. You can also use your own original audio by simply recording a reel with it. When you share a reel with original audio, your audio will be attributed to you, and if you have a public account, people can create reels with your audio by selecting “Use Audio” from your reel. AR Effects : Select one of the many effects in our effect gallery, created by Instagram and creators all over the world, to record multiple clips with different effects.

: Select one of the many effects in our effect gallery, created by Instagram and creators all over the world, to record multiple clips with different effects. Timer and Countdown : Set the timer to record any of your clips hands-free. Once you press record, you’ll see a 3-2-1 countdown before recording begins for the amount of time you selected.

: Set the timer to record any of your clips hands-free. Once you press record, you’ll see a 3-2-1 countdown before recording begins for the amount of time you selected. Align : Line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next to help create seamless transitions for moments like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel.

: Line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next to help create seamless transitions for moments like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel. Speed: Choose to speed up or slow down part of the video or audio you selected. This can help you stay on a beat or make slow motion videos.

It is important to note that Reels isn’t currently available to everyone. Only people in certain countries will be able to make reels.

Source: Facebook