Instagram and Messenger users can now chat across apps

Facebook today announced the updated Instagram DM experience powered by Facebook Messenger. Facebook is connecting the Messenger and Instagram messaging experience. Instagram users can update to this new messaging experience immediately. Facebook is also announcing more than 10 new features.

Communicate Across Apps: Seamlessly connect with friends and family across Instagram and Messenger by using either app to send messages and join video calls.

Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all. Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates: Now you can report full conversations in addition to single messages on Instagram, and receive proactive blocking suggestions across Instagram and Messenger when you add your accounts in the new Accounts Center.

Messages and calls from friends and family using Instagram will stay in your Instagram app. With this new change, people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa.

Source: Facebook