Fable Fortune, the free-to-play collectible card game from former Lionhead developers that’s based on the iconic Fable series, is sadly coming to an end with its servers set to shut down next month.

The news was broken in a post on the official Fable Fortune website (via Rock Paper Shotgun) in which the game developers confirmed that the game has played its last card. The game’s servers will go offline on March 4th, 2020.

Fable Fortune’s in-game store has been taken offline ahead of the game’s shutdown, meaning players can no longer purchase card packs. Players will still be able to open and use any outstanding card packs until the game is taken offline.

You can read the statement from the developers in full below.

Hello Heroes! After over two years, spanning 30 seasons with 6 Heroes, we sadly announce that our adventures are coming to an end. Fable Fortune will be shutting down servers on March 4th 2020. The in game store is now disabled which means you will no longer be able to purchase card packs. If you have any outstanding card packs in your inventory, you will still be able to open them throughout the remainder of January, February and March until the game closes down. We’d like to thank everyone who has joined us for the journey and extend our gratitude to the entire Fable Fortune community. The Fable Fortune Team

As Rock Paper Shotgun points out, Fable Fortune hasn’t exactly had the best player statistics in the last couple of months. Steam Charts notes that the game had only 6 peak players in January, with the game’s best-ever player count logging in at 272 in March 2018. It’s still sad to see it go, though. I know I’ll miss it.

Fable Fortune was first released in an early access format in July 2017 for Windows and Xbox One, with an official launch in February 2018.