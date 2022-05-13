If you want to take photos underwater, there are lots of specialized underwater cameras out there, not to mention the versatile sports cameras of GoPro. Yet, if you want to level up your underwater photography experience, here is CHASING Dory Underwater Drone, which now offers a 15% discount at Amazon.com.

Dory is a compact underwater drone that can be easily carried anywhere you go, which is perfect for curious individuals who like to explore different bodies of water. It has a small body that can dive as deep as 49 feet, thanks to its long tether that connects it to its small floating WiFi buoy. Even more, the buoy itself will give you a wide reach when you are using the Dory. It can go as far as 50 feet away from you while keeping its connection to your devices (phone or tablets) solid and seamless.

What makes Dory unique from other underwater drones is its intuitive use. It doesn’t have its own dedicated remote control to let you control it, but its app is complete with all the features you need to command it as it explores a body of water. Its Depth Lock mode keeps it still and level when taking shots, while the slick angle positioning lets it angle anywhere between 45° up or down. It can also gracefully move and join your diver friends in speed through the powerful propellers that give it sufficient power to tolerate water current. Moreover, the Dory app allows two individuals to control the unit simultaneously. With this, you can bond with a friend or a family member. You can ask them to manage the drone movement for you while you control the camera for taking pictures or shooting videos.

Dory can stream live video at 720p underwater. It can also produce 2MP stills and 1080p recordings using its true color restoration algorithm, giving you images with striking colors and details at all times. The execution of shots is easy as all the controls you need are found on its user-friendly app. There are also two 250-lumen headlights that can aid you when exploring the dark corners of a body of water. Lastly, its 4800 mAh battery can last up to one hour to give you the full enjoyment of viewing the underwater world as it saves all the photos and videos to your phone or any connected devices.

For more information about the CHASING Dory Underwater Drone, click here!